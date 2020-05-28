Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market to Hit $5 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing government policies and initiatives to improve the nutrition intake among people will fuel insoluble dietary fibers industry demand. Substantial investments directed toward R&D by leading companies have resulted in enhancement of shelf life, improved texture, and heat stability in food and beverage products. Strict nutrition facts labelling and standards on packaged food items that govern the suitability of dietary fiber claims will help in improving the quality of products.

Fruits & vegetables emerge as prominent sources of insoluble dietary fibers accounting for over 40% market share in 2019. Fruits and vegetables such as spinach, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, apples, banana, mango, orange, and dark leafy vegetables. are excellent sources of insoluble fiber. These essential substances help to promote bowel health, supports insulin sensitivity and helps reduce your risk of diabetes. Technological advancements enabling the utilization of fruits & vegetable waste to derive dietary fiber will have a positive impact on market outlook.

Some major findings of the insoluble dietary fibers market report include:

Rising prevalence of obesity, cholesterol problems, diabetes, gastrointestinal, and other health issues among the young populace has boosted the demand for low calorie and healthy food products. This will support global industry growth over the forecast period.

Comprehensive functional properties including bacterial fermentation, adsorptive functions, water-holding capacity and as thickening agents in dairy applications will foster product demand.

Increasing consumer awareness of fiber intake levels for infants owing to a recommendation from government organizations will spur industry size.

Some of the key market players manufacturing insoluble dietary fibers are ADM, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Freres, SunOpta, Grain Processing Corporation, DuPont Danisco and J. Rettenmaier & Sohne Gmbh.

Market statistics for insoluble dietary fibers market for beverages application incurred the highest CAGR and the sector is further anticipated to witness significant gains due to escalating demand for nutrient rich yogurt, milk & other beverage products for maintaining proper gut health of consumers.

Asia Pacific region acquired significant share in the global insoluble dietary fibers industry.

Insoluble dietary fibers market from pharmaceutical application is anticipated to witness over 8% CAGR up to 2026, due to increasing R&D investments and product development of pharmaceutical supplements. Consumer focus to maintain fitness and regulate body weight has enhanced product penetration in the dietary supplement industry. For instance, both professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts have increased the consumption of fiber-fortified dietary products to aid weight management and improve digestion.

Asia Pacific insoluble dietary fibers market is anticipated to witness over 7% CAGR through 2026. Favourable demographic scenario, which has both young and geriatric populace seeking healthy alternatives in terms of diet and supplementation to prevent diseases will proliferate business opportunities. Besides, rising disposable income, increasing consumer expenditure level, and changing living standards due to rapid urbanization in major metropolitan cities will escalate the industry landscape in the region.

Manufacturers are engaged in strategic expansion initiatives including partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures, R & D activities to improve their market share and compete with major players. For instance, in February 2019, Archers Daniels Midland announced the completion of acquisition of Neovia for USD 1.8 billion. This will help the company to expand its animal nutrition product portfolio, improve its R&D capabilities, and enable development of animal nutrition ingredients and solutions. These factors will have a positive impact on market statistics.

