InSpa Corporation Launches the InSpa InSta Facial, Guarantees Results in Just 30 Minutes

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InSpa Corporation (InSpa) is proud to introduce its latest skin care service offering, the InSpa InSta Facial, a customized service guaranteed to deliver maximum results in just 30 minutes. The InSpa InSta Facial will feature products by Skin Authority, a clean skin care brand that uses no dyes, parabens, microbeads or added fragrances.

"Skin Authority's health-inspired skin care products are perfect for use in our new InSpa InSta Facials," says InSpa CEO Theresa Savage. "Their formulations are effective, yet gentle enough for even sensitive skin types. And the products are ph balanced, which allows the ingredients to penetrate deeply into the skin, producing visible results quickly."

But cleansers, serums and masks are only part of the picture.

"The InSpa InSta Facials combine proven skin care ingredients with cutting-edge tools & technology and puts all this in the hands of our highly-skilled, experienced estheticians," says Savage. "That potent mix is what makes these treatments unique to InSpa."

There are four general InSpa InSta Facials, each targeting different skin concerns:

InSta Lift - Addresses fine lines, wrinkles. Revitalizes, smooths & firms for a more youthful look. Skin Authority SGF-4 Technology ™, dermaplaning, jade roller.

InSta Glow - Targets hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone. Brightens and hydrates for an instantly moist and dewy complexion. Sugar cane-derived glycolic acid, Beauty Infusion ™ Turmeric and Blueberry for Brightening, microcurrent therapy.

InSta Clear - Clears congestion, oiliness in breakout-prone skin. Cleans pores and dries blemishes. LED light therapy, Beauty Infusion ™ Probiotics for Clarifying.

InSta Calm – Gently relieves redness, hydrates and smooths without irritation. Fit & Firm Mask, Beauty Infusion™ Quinoa and Avocado for Hydrating, jade roller.

LAUNCH PARTY

InSpa InSta Facials will be offered for the first time at a launch event InSpa's Bellevue Square location on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 11am to 7pm.

Enjoy free InSpa InSta Facials, make up demonstrations, complimentary refreshments, giveaways and more. Note that an RSVP is required to receive a free InSpa InSta Facial. To schedule an appointment, call InSpa Bellevue Square at 425.372.7650. A limited number of walk-in appointments will also be available.

ABOUT INSPA

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Seattle, InSpa is one of the nation's leading chains of mass-market day spas. InSpa emphasizes simplicity, quality and value and believes that everyone should be able to enjoy the health and emotional benefits of spa services in a welcoming environment. There are currently seven InSpa locations, in and around the Seattle area. For more information or a complete spa menu please visit us online at: www.inspa.com.

ABOUT SKIN AUTHORITY

Skin Authority is driven by a passion for creating immediate cosmetic results, improving the overall health of their skin and delivering Clean Skin Care™ without fragrances, dyes, parabens, or animal testing. Our SGF‑4 Technology™, VitaD Fortified™ formulas, and superfood Beauty Infusion™ innovations were born to deliver skin transformation in a way never before seen. Skin Authority combines its visually rewarding skin care experiences with the emotional power of 1-1 human connection through its Virtual Coaching Technology which puts the guidance of certified skin professionals at your fingertips in store or at home to insure the ultimate in personalized product selection and ongoing results. Learn more at Skinauthority.com/about-us

MEDIA CONTACTS



Theresa Savage, InSpa, (855) 234.6772, 201286@email4pr.com



Lia Fisher, Skin Authority, (323) 944.0845, 201286@email4pr.com

SOURCE InSpa Corporation

