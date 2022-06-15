Inspection Robots Market| Advantages of Robotic Inspection over Manual Inspection to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Inspection Robots Market size and it is expected to grow by USD 8.23 billion at a CAGR of almost 28.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorgé, IPG Photonics Corp., MISTRAS Group Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, and Teradyne Inc, are some of the major market participants.
The advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, need for significant initial investment might hamper market growth.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Inspection Robots Market Segmentation
In the oil and gas industry, the application of mobile automation and fully autonomous inspection technologies has resulted in significant improvements in the monitoring of essential refinery systems and components. This has resulted in an increase in overall production efficiency and a reduction in machinery downtime, both of which are contributing to the global inspection robots market in the oil and gas industry's revenue generation.
- End-user
- Oil And Gas
- Petrochemicals
- Food And Beverages
- Others
- Type
- ROVs
- Autonomous Robots
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Inspection Robots Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our inspection robots market report covers the following areas:
- Inspection Robots Market size
- Inspection Robots Market trends
- Inspection Robots Market industry analysis
This study identifies the integration of IoT and AI to optimize inspection operations as one of the prime reasons driving the inspection robots market growth during the next few years.
Inspection Robots Market Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Cognex Corp.
- Eddyfi NDT Inc.
- Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.
- FARO Technologies Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Groupe Gorgé
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- Mistras Group Inc.
- TechnipFMC Plc
- Teradyne Inc.
Inspection Robots Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist inspection robots market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the inspection robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the inspection robots market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inspection robots market vendors
