Inspection Robots Market| Advantages of Robotic Inspection over Manual Inspection to Boost Growth | Technavio

The advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, need for significant initial investment might hamper market growth.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Inspection Robots Market Segmentation

In the oil and gas industry, the application of mobile automation and fully autonomous inspection technologies has resulted in significant improvements in the monitoring of essential refinery systems and components. This has resulted in an increase in overall production efficiency and a reduction in machinery downtime, both of which are contributing to the global inspection robots market in the oil and gas industry's revenue generation.

End-user

Oil And Gas



Petrochemicals



Food And Beverages



Others

Type

ROVs



Autonomous Robots

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Inspection Robots Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our inspection robots market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the integration of IoT and AI to optimize inspection operations as one of the prime reasons driving the inspection robots market growth during the next few years.

Inspection Robots Market Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cognex Corp.

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc.

General Electric Co.

Groupe Gorgé

IPG Photonics Corp.

Mistras Group Inc.

TechnipFMC Plc

Teradyne Inc.

Inspection Robots Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist inspection robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the inspection robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the inspection robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inspection robots market vendors

Inspection Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.92 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorgé, IPG Photonics Corp., Mistras Group Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, and Teradyne Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Petrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type

6.3 ROVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: ROVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: ROVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Autonomous robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Autonomous robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Autonomous robots - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cognex Corp.

Exhibit 54: Cognex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Cognex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Cognex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Cognex Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Exhibit 58: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.

Exhibit 62: Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 FARO Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 65: FARO Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: FARO Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: FARO Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: FARO Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 70: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 72: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Groupe Gorgé

Exhibit 74: Groupe Gorgé - Overview



Exhibit 75: Groupe Gorgé - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Groupe Gorgé - Key news



Exhibit 77: Groupe Gorgé - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Groupe Gorgé - Segment focus

11.9 IPG Photonics Corp.

Exhibit 79: IPG Photonics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: IPG Photonics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: IPG Photonics Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 Mistras Group Inc.

Exhibit 82: Mistras Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Mistras Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Mistras Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Mistras Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Mistras Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 TechnipFMC Plc

Exhibit 87: TechnipFMC Plc - Overview



Exhibit 88: TechnipFMC Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 89: TechnipFMC Plc – Key News



Exhibit 90: TechnipFMC Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: TechnipFMC Plc - Segment focus

11.12 Teradyne Inc.

Exhibit 92: Teradyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Teradyne Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

