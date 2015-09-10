InspectionXpert Corporation is Building The World's Largest Paper Ball

InspectionXpert is attempting to break the Guinness World record to bolster their message of reducing paper and inefficiency in the inspection process, which they will be highlighting at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, IL from September 10-15.

Of the giant paper ball, InspectionXpert CEO Jeff Cope said, "Paper creates so much waste. We wanted to do something ridiculous to highlight how preposterous paper is in 2018 when there are more efficient solutions."

The giant paper ball does not use any tape or glue, and consists only of paper products.

The internal structure is made of honeycomb cardboard.

The outside of the ball is covered with a net made from brown paper cord.

It will be stuffed with recycled paper from local Wake County schools.

Following the weighing all of the paper will be recycled.

Lance Olive , Mayor of Apex , and Joanna Helms , Economic Development Director for the town of Apex will be official witnesses to the weighing, in accordance with Guinness World Record rules.

About InspectionXpert Corporation: InspectionXpert is a software development company who builds tools that help manufacturers with their quality assurance and inspection processes based in Apex, NC. Founded in 2004, InspectionXpert has helped thousands of quality professionals in precision manufacturing improve their inspection process for quality assurance.

InspectionXpert Contact: Mari Luke, mari@inspectionxpert.com, 919-629-4163, www.inspectionxpert.com

