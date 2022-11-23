Inspectorio Expands to Support Production Line Quality Checks and Fabric Inspections

Inspectorio expands its quality control capabilities by supporting fabric inspections and production line quality checks to reduce waste, save time, and minimize costs

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio , the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, today announced the release of new features to extend the capabilities of its Inspectorio Sight quality management platform. Inspectorio Sight now includes added support for fabric inspections and production-line quality checks throughout the manufacturing process. By adding digitized quality checks further upstream in the supply chain, manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and brands can detect and correct production issues earlier, reducing waste and saving time and money.

Inspectorio offers several capabilities including digitized inspections across the supply chain to eliminate manual inspection tasks and provide real-time visibility into the production process to highlight high-risk areas. The new features allow Inspectorio Sight to provide quality control data at multiple points in production and give decision-makers using Inspectorio Sight an end-to-end perspective of production quality.

"As manufacturers and buyers look for new ways to automate their operations, production becomes more data-driven," said Carlos Moncayo, CEO of Inspectorio. "We developed Inspectorio Sight to automate manual inspections and reveal quality issues using real-time data, ultimately bringing visibility to the quality processes which in the past were not visible at all.

"With the additional inspection features we're announcing today, we have moved automated inspections upstream. We are closing the loop on quality assurance and delivering data for better fabric quality control from raw material to finished goods."

Inspectorio has added improved quality oversight to two new areas of production:

Fabric inspections, including:

Configurable inspection workflows, purpose built for fabrics.

Centralized inspection scheduling and status tracking.

Executing inspections at the roll level.

Fabric inspection monitoring and reporting.

Analytics on fabric quality and supplier performance for decision-making.

Production line quality checks, including:

Monitoring quality during production to correct defects early and continually improve performance.

Configurable production line quality check standards, so inspectors know what to look for.

The ability to create item inspections from the factory floor using mobile devices.

Immediate uploading of reports to be shared with stakeholders.

Recording data on each shift, assembly line, and production date to identify assembly line performance.

According to PwC, 37% of supply chain leaders plan to improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making using automation. Another study from Reuters Events: Supply Chain highlighted "...a desperate need to move beyond legacy systems and institute management and forecasting systems that can work across organizations…".

"The addition of Inspectorio Fabric Inspections and Production Line Quality Checks moves Inspectorio and the industry towards a holistic quality management solution. Our new offerings enable end-to-end quality performance management from the fabric inspection to the finished goods. Manufacturers, retailers, and brands can now have a holistic understanding of quality performance across their suppliers and factory partners," Moncayo said.

Inspectorio Sight automates and standardizes quality inspections and simplifies data gathering and analysis. Real-time information improves communication between stakeholders, enabling preemptive corrections. Inspection reports are generated in seconds using real-time data. Inspectorio Sight also uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze data sets and mitigate risk.

Inspectorio Sight customers report a range of operational benefits, including:

70% time savings on quality control activities.

85% increase in quality team productivity.

94% improvement in inspection pass rate.

For more information, visit http://inspectorio.com/products/fabric-inspection-system and https://inspectorio.com/products/sight/production-line-quality-control

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio leads the transformation of the global production chain by building an interconnected, empowered, and sustainable production network. Inspectorio helps brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers manage risk through digitized quality , compliance and production tracking modules, and is used by over 8,000 customers globally, including some of the world's largest brands and retailers. Inspectorio offers Inspectorio Sight for quality management, Inspectorio Rise for compliance management, and Inspectorio Tracking to facilitate improved production tracking. In November 2022, Inspectorio launched Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management system built for supply chains. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Inspectorio has over 280 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.inspectorio.com .

