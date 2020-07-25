INSPERITY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Insperity, Inc. - NSP

NEW ORLEANS, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 21, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 11, 2019 through February 11, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Insperity and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nsp/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 21, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Insperity and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had failed to sufficiently disclose the risk posed by large medical claims from its employee benefit plans or to negotiate suitable rates with its customers for the plans; (ii) large medical claims were continuing to impact the Company by significantly increasing operational costs; (iii) increased costs of its employee benefit plans would hinder customer growth and retention; and (iv) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact the Company's financial results.

The case is Building Trades Pension Fund of Western Pennsylvania v. Insperity, Inc., No. 20-cv-5635.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ksfcounsel.com

