Inspirant Group Recognized as One of the Best Remote-First Places to Work

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In announces that Inspirant Group, a leading consulting firm focused on transformation, has been honored in its 2021 Best Places to Work awards.

Inspirant Group is recognized nationally as one of the Best Remote-First Places to Work and locally as one of the Best Small Companies to Work For in Chicago. Inspirant Group was selected based on the long-term commitment to supporting a remote-first employee environment along with perks, culture and benefits regardless of location.

The Built In award comes on the heels of a successful year for Inspirant Group, having achieved several major milestones including acquiring fellow consultancy Project Violet, Inc., and launching new employee onboarding product, Immersity.

"Inspirant Group was founded as a people-first organization," said Meighan Newhouse, CEO and Partner. "A remote workforce coupled with exceptional benefits and a strong culture will always be top priority for our company and we're delighted to receive this distinguished designation."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program considered some criteria more heavily, including remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Inspirant Group

At Inspirant Group, we are redefining consulting in the unique approach we use to help clients transform their business strategies and operations, learning and development, and technology and data. Through an end-to-end partnership, we guide clients from inspiration to transformation by designing, developing and delivering comprehensive initiatives to solve the organizational issues they face. Our team produces big firm results with small firm agility through a process that makes our clients' work easier. Headquartered in Chicago, our consultants work across industries to build solutions that meet our clients' specific needs. Learn how Inspirant Group turns consulting on its side at www.inspirantgrp.com.

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

