Inspire Action and Change Lives

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, community groups across the country host town hall meetings, health fairs, fun runs, social media campaigns, and more as part of National Prevention Week (NPW). Each year, people around the U.S. share creative and innovative ways to highlight substance abuse prevention and positive mental health initiatives. These NPW events and activities inspire other communities to get involved and champion prevention on a local level. This year's observance will take place May 12 to 18, here's how you can get involved.

Whether it's your first time participating in NPW or you've joined from the beginning, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration's (SAMHSA) NPW website has everything you need to put your plan into action, including resources available in Spanish! Some of the tools available to help you include:

National Prevention Week 2019 Planning Guide and Resource Calendar : The calendar notes health observances such as National Alcohol Awareness Month (April) and World Suicide Prevention Day ( September 10 ), and provides information on NPW's federal partners and resources. It also guides you through quarterly planning checklists and prevention tips and offers an Augmented Reality (AR) feature that makes the calendar come alive! Learn more and request your free copy or download an electronic copy from the SAMHSA Store .

: The calendar notes health observances such as National Alcohol Awareness Month (April) and ( ), and provides information on NPW's federal partners and resources. It also guides you through quarterly planning checklists and prevention tips and offers an Augmented Reality (AR) feature that makes the calendar come alive! Learn more and request your free copy or download an electronic copy from the . NPW Webinar Series : Want to hear from prevention experts? This series covers issues at the forefront of prevention efforts today, including opioids , suicide, vaping, and how teens can become involved in substance use prevention. Visit the NPW Webinar Series website to watch archived recordings of previous webinars.

: Want to hear from prevention experts? This series covers issues at the forefront of prevention efforts today, including , suicide, vaping, and how can become involved in substance use prevention. Visit the to watch archived recordings of previous webinars. Prevention Challenge : This year's Prevention Challenge shines a light on the individuals, organizations, and programs that inspire people to take steps to live healthier lives. Follow #PreventionChampion on social media and add your Champion to the digital mosaic.

: This year's shines a light on the individuals, organizations, and programs that inspire people to take steps to live healthier lives. Follow #PreventionChampion on social media and add your Champion to the digital mosaic. NPW 2019 Video: Every year, SAMHSA's NPW video demonstrates how individuals can champion prevention in their community. This year's video incorporates both the NPW 2019 theme – "Inspiring Action. Changing Lives." – and the Prevention Challenge. You'll hear from individuals across the U.S. talking about the impact of their work locally. Share the video with your own community to inspire even more action to change lives!

Whether you plan an NPW activity in May or participate in other events throughout the year, be sure to share your prevention efforts with SAMHSA directly on the NPW website so others can see the impact of prevention efforts across the country. Share the unique ways you are inspiring action and changing lives by getting involved!

