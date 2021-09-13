INSPIRE21 Luxury Hotel Conference Speaker Announcement

Michelle Russo, CEO & Founder, hotelAVE , will give a 2022 Economic & Investment Outlook and Cindy Estis Green, CEO & Co-Founder, Kalibri Labs , will talk data in Operating in the Age of Digital Disruption .

Michael Grove, Chief Operating Officer, HotStats , will talk on How the Pandemic has Impacted the Operating Model as part of the hybrid model with an in-person event broadstreamed by AVMS to virtual attendees as well as online sessions.

Tripleseat will be partnering with the ILHA at INSPIRE21. They are the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform used worldwide by more than 15,000 properties, in 30 different countries. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, with everything you need all in one place, saving them hours a day which results in increased sales. Tripleseat's features, paired with their integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for independent boutique hotels.

Register for INSPIRE21 now and get up to 40% off your tickets today. Meet decision makers, discover new products and services, and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.

Cracking the Direct Booking Code - Make Your Hotel More Profitable, is the next webinar in the ILHA's ongoing webinar series on the recovery of luxury hotels. The webinar is brought to you by Booking Success , and Alexander Galarraga, lead strategist at Booking Success will explore why most hotels fail at generating profitable direct bookings while an "elite few" are driving most bookings directly.

Learn how to re envision your strategy and generate higher ADR bookings at a fraction of the cost of OTA Commissions here

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association

Related Links

http://luxuryhotelassociation.org

