Inspired by Iconic Cast Iron Cookware, Maytag Introduces New Cast Iron Black Finish for Kitchen Appliances

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by cast iron cookware - the iconic kitchen staple that's lasted decade after decade - Maytag is releasing Cast Iron Black, its newest hardworking kitchen appliance finish. The finely textured, matte finish is engineered to stand up to daily wear and tear -- helping to resist scratches while helping to hide fingerprints and minor dents.

Maytag Introduces New Cast Iron Black Finish for Kitchen Appliances

"Our new Cast Iron Black finish is as tough as it is timeless," says Allison Gillespie, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "It gives your kitchen a sleek and powerful look, while keeping your perishables cold, your dishes clean and your dinner hot."



While white cabinetry has long dominated the kitchen design aesthetic, there has been a notable trend in home designers and consumers adding bold pops of color to kitchens, including the use of colorful cabinetry, mixed textures and unique backsplashes or accessories. What's more, Maytag believes that appliances that work this hard should look the part. The Cast Iron Black finish is built to last, having endured 1,000 hours of testing to make sure it can stand up to the everyday. So whether cleaning up last night's dishes or cooking a favorite meal, the new Cast Iron Black finish helps keep kitchen appliances looking as good on the outside as they work on the inside.



The Cast Iron Black appliance finish is now available on select powerful Maytag® models:

To learn more about hardworking Maytag® appliances, visit www.maytag.com . To learn more about the ins and outs on appliances - from purchasing to maintaining - visit the Maytag blog .

About Maytag Brand

For more than a century, Maytag® appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. For over 100 years- Maytag has an enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance. Durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag® appliances – including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers. Maytag also offers a full range of kitchen appliances - Maytag® dishwashers with the PowerBlast® cycle, Maytag® refrigerators with the Powercold® option, as well as Maytag® ranges, cooktops and ovens with Power™ burner and Power™ element options. In January 2014, Maytag introduced America to the Maytag Man – a dependable machine and the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. In addition to creating durable appliances, Maytag also is a dependable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help young people achieve great futures. For more information about Maytag, please visit Maytag.com, or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag , Twitter at @TheMaytagMan , Instagram at instagram.com/Maytag or Pinterest at pinterest.com/Maytag .

1 Per IEC Standards.

SOURCE Maytag

Related Links

http://www.maytag.com

