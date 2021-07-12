Inspired Entertainment Launches End-To-End Online And Mobile Virtual Sports Offering On BetMGM In New Jersey

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today that it has launched its V-Play Plug & Play™ solution – a complete end-to-end online and mobile virtual sports offering – on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino in New Jersey. As BetMGM strengthens its player-first experiences, its players in other states can also expect access to these Inspired offerings in the future.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Inspired's leading virtual sports to BetMGM players – providing an engaging player experience and further complementing their casino and sports betting offerings," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "We have a longstanding relationship with BetMGM and they have built a great platform with recognized brands. We believe V-Play Plug & Play™ will thrive and we are looking forward to increasing our online presence in the States."

BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino and Party Casino now offer New Jersey players a full suite of award-winning virtual sports, including NFL Alumni ("NFLA") football, basketball, soccer, horses, dogs, motor racing, and marbles.

"For many years, Inspired has continued to innovate and provide players with best-in-class virtual content," said Matthew Sunderland, Vice President of Gaming, BetMGM. "As we focus on serving players the best titles and most complete platform, we're thrilled to offer them Inspired's popular virtual sports."

Inspired's multi award-winning virtual sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries. Trailers and demos of the latest virtual sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A), and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for financial quarter ended March 31, 2021, both of which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

