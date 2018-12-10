Inspired Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2018 Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

Fiscal 2018 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.4% and 32.9% year over year, to $141.4 million and $54.1 million, respectively. Revenue growth was achieved across both business segments primarily driven by the continued rollout of terminals in Greece, new customer revenue in Interactive and Virtual Sports, and an increase in revenue from new channels offered to existing customers. Adjusted EBITDA margin2 increased to 39.5%, from 34.7% in the prior year, primarily as a result of a more profitable revenue mix, more effective business processes, and operating leverage in the cost structure.

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 were $35.6 million and $16.3 million, respectively. Fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 had significant nil margin sales of $1.0 million and hardware sales to Colombia of $2.9 million. Excluding these sales, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew 14.0% and 37.2% for the quarter, respectively, illustrating the revenue momentum and operating leverage inherent in the recurring revenue business model.

Summary of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results (unaudited)

























Year Ended

Quarter Ended







September 30, Change September 30, Change





2018 2017 (%) 2018 2017 (%)

(In $ millions, except per share figures)















GAAP Measures:















Revenue

$ 141.4 $ 122.5 15.4% $ 35.6 $ 35.1 1.4%

Net Operating Gain (Loss)

$ (7.3) $ (11.9) NM2 $ (3.7) $ 0.2 NM2

Net (loss)

$ (20.6) $ (49.1) NM $ (11.9) $ (9.3) NM

Net (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.99) $ (2.68) NM $ (0.57) $ (0.46) NM

Non-GAAP Measures:















Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 54.1 $ 40.7 32.9% $ 16.3 $ 13.9 17.2%

1Reconciliation to GAAP shown below













2Percentage change is not meaningful.











































"In all measures, we are pleased with our performance in fiscal year 2018. Both of our segments delivered revenue growth and we were able to increase our Adjusted EBITDA margin by 475 basis points, leading us to report Adjusted EBITDA of $54.1 million, up 32.9% from $40.7 million last year," said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of Inspired.

Mr. Weil continued, "While we continue to focus on maintaining that growth, we are also intentionally targeting growth across our businesses in North America. I am optimistic that we can execute on this strategy much as we have done in Greece, where, in less than two years, we have grown the Virtual Sports business exponentially, recently adding another channel of content, and have become the largest supplier of terminals in the marketplace."

Mr. Weil added, "We believe North America will ramp up and become a larger part of our business. We recently launched Virtual Sports for our first major US lottery customer and we received a warm reception and positive feedback on our products at the G2E tradeshow in Las Vegas. North American lottery and gaming operators are looking for innovative new products that have proven performance, and with Greece as an example, we believe our products will scale."

Fiscal 2018 and Recent Highlights

Server Based Gaming ("SBG")

Installed Base Increased 15.6% Year Over Year – Overall installed base increased to 33,194 due to the continued terminal rollout in Greece and growth from new contract awards in the UK Licensed Betting Office ("LBO") estate.

Overall installed base increased to 33,194 due to the continued terminal rollout in and growth from new contract awards in the UK Licensed Betting Office ("LBO") estate. Total OPAP Terminals Installed Increased to 5,500 – Inspired's roll out into Greece continued during the period, with approximately 5,500 terminals installed as of September 30 , 2018. During the period, 3,000 terminals were awarded, taking the Company's contracted total to 8,360 terminals, which should be installed and live by the middle of 2019. The performance of Inspired's Greek terminals continues to be strong compared to other suppliers.

Inspired's roll out into continued during the period, with approximately 5,500 terminals installed as of , 2018. During the period, 3,000 terminals were awarded, taking the Company's contracted total to 8,360 terminals, which should be installed and live by the middle of 2019. The performance of Inspired's Greek terminals continues to be strong compared to other suppliers. Strong Growth in Italy Estate – Inspired has increased its Customer Gross Win per unit per day in Italy by 14.0% (in Euros) compared to the same period last year, principally driven by new content releases.

Inspired has increased its Customer Gross Win per unit per day in by 14.0% (in Euros) compared to the same period last year, principally driven by new content releases. Sisal Contract Extension and Additional VLT Terminals in Italy - During the period, the Company signed a contract extension with Sisal for a further four years, which included the provision of 2,024 VLT terminals.

During the period, the Company signed a contract extension with Sisal for a further four years, which included the provision of 2,024 VLT terminals. Contract Extensions with Paddy Power and Betfred – Contract extensions included additional deployments of terminals, further increasing the size of the Company's UK LBO estate.

Contract extensions included additional deployments of terminals, further increasing the size of the Company's UK LBO estate. New Flex 4K™ Cabinet – The latest SBG cabinet went into trials in the UK LBO market in fiscal 2018.

– The latest SBG cabinet went into trials in the UK LBO market in fiscal 2018. New Sabre Hydra™ electronic table game ("ETG") cabinet – Completed the outright sale of over 150 Sabre Hydra terminals to three customers during fiscal 2018.

Virtual Sports

First Major US Lottery Launched Virtual Sports – The Pennsylvania Lottery went live with Virtual Sports in August in over 9,000 venues, more than 1,600 of which have monitors that display Virtual sports via two dedicated channels.

The Pennsylvania Lottery went live with Virtual Sports in August in over 9,000 venues, more than 1,600 of which have monitors that display Virtual sports via two dedicated channels. Additional Virtual Sports Operators – Number of Virtual Sports operators increased to 97 live worldwide (as of September 30, 2018 ), up 14.1% from the same time last year, including:

– Number of Virtual Sports operators increased to 97 live worldwide (as of ), up 14.1% from the same time last year, including: Approximately 250 venues with Boylesports in Ireland



Over 400 retail venues with Fortuna in Poland



Both retail and online channels of Veikkaus, Finland's National Lottery

National Lottery New Virtual Sports Channel with OPAP – OPAP has added an additional Virtual Sports channel for Inspired's Football Matchday™. This game is customized together with OPAP to provide a product specifically for Greek players and plays alongside Inspired's Rush Football 2®, which has been offered since April 2017 .

– OPAP has added an additional Virtual Sports channel for Inspired's Football Matchday™. This game is customized together with OPAP to provide a product specifically for Greek players and plays alongside Inspired's Rush Football 2®, which has been offered since . Signed Contract to be Exclusive Virtual Sports Provider to Bet Stars – Inspired announced a worldwide exclusive contract to provide scheduled and on-demand Virtual Sports online to Bet Stars, part of The Stars Group, one of the world's largest regulated online gaming operators.

– Inspired announced a worldwide exclusive contract to provide scheduled and on-demand Virtual Sports online to Bet Stars, part of The Stars Group, one of the world's largest regulated online gaming operators. New Interactive Operators Live – By the end of the period, Inspired's Interactive business was live with 27 customers, having launched content with 17 new mobile gaming customers during fiscal 2018.

– By the end of the period, Inspired's Interactive business was live with 27 customers, having launched content with 17 new mobile gaming customers during fiscal 2018. Virtual Sports Launched with Danske Spil – The Company reached an agreement with the Danish National Lottery, Danske Spil, to supply Virtual Sports to retail venues operated by Danske Spil across Denmark , which went live in November 2018 .

– The Company reached an agreement with the Danish National Lottery, Danske Spil, to supply Virtual Sports to retail venues operated by Danske Spil across , which went live in . Collaboration with IWG to Provide First Instant Win Virtual Sports – Inspired and IWG, the award-winning supplier of online instant win games, have partnered together to deliver a new vertical for North American lotteries – instant win versions of certain Virtual Sports.

– Inspired and IWG, the award-winning supplier of online instant win games, have partnered together to deliver a new vertical for North American lotteries – instant win versions of certain Virtual Sports. Launch of New Virtual Grand National with Paddy Power – Inspired's Virtual Grand National went live on a dedicated channel across Paddy Power's UK and Ireland retail estates in over 620 stores.

– Inspired's Virtual Grand National went live on a dedicated channel across UK and retail estates in over 620 stores. EGR B2B Award for Virtual Sports Provider of the Year – For the third consecutive year, Inspired received the coveted award.

– For the third consecutive year, Inspired received the coveted award. Virgo™ RGS Live in Italy with SNAI – We launched our Virgo™ RGS and premium omni-channel casino content in Italy with SNAI and will soon launch with Sisal, Eurobet and Betsson's StarCasino.

Financial

Refinancing – During the period, the Company announced the completion of an approximately $150 million refinancing of its borrowing facilities in a series of transactions.

– During the period, the Company announced the completion of an approximately refinancing of its borrowing facilities in a series of transactions. Change in Fiscal Year End – Inspired has changed its fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31. With this fiscal year change, the Company intends to file transitional financial information for the period from October 1, 2018 to December 31 , 2018.

"During the fiscal year, we were able to perform well across all segments and successfully strengthen our balance sheet, reduce our interest rate and add cash and undrawn capacity under our senior bank debt," said Stewart Baker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Inspired. "We believe this focus on strengthening our operations and our balance sheet in order to improve free cash flow will help us to deliver on our goals and strategic priorities."

Management Outlook and Commentary

Recently it was announced that the reduction in the maximum FOBT betting stake mandated by the Triennial Review would be accelerated from October 2019 to April 2019. This does not change the Company's estimate of the projected impact of the reduction in stake on our Adjusted EBITDA, after taking into account multiple moving pieces, of approximately $10 million to $11 million annually on a steady state basis. However, the acceleration in start date alters the timing of many of these pieces, including the benefits of the mitigation action to be taken by the Company's LBO customers, and therefore Management is not comfortable providing calendar 2019 guidance at this time.

Overview of Consolidated Full Year Results

Total revenue for the year ended September 30, 2018 increased by $18.8 million year over year, or 15.4%, to $141.4 million on a reported basis. Favorable currency movements3 accounted for $7.8 million of the increase, which was partly offset by a $1.6 million decrease due to six fewer days in the 2018 period4. On a like-for-like5 basis, revenue increased by $12.6 million, or 10.4%.

SBG revenue increased by $9.9 million, or 11.3%, on a like-or-like basis, comprised of growth in service revenue of $15.1 million offset by a reduction in hardware sales of $5.2 million.

SBG service revenue increased by $15.1 million, or 20.7%, on a like-for-like basis, primarily due to Greece driving total incremental revenue of $14.3 million, which included $6.8 million of additional participation revenue, $2.3 million of other recurring revenue and $5.2 million of additional revenue from software license sales.

The decrease in SBG hardware revenue was driven by lower hardware sales into Greece and Colombia of $5.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively. This was partly offset by SBG terminal sales in the UK of $2.1 million and Electronic Table Games ("ETG") sales of $1.3 million.

Virtual Sports revenue increased by $2.7 million, or 8.1%, on a like-for-like basis, to $37.8 million, driven by new customer revenue in Interactive and new Virtual Sports customers in Greece, Ireland, Finland and Poland, as well as an increase in revenue from existing customers, due in part to additional channels offered. Growth was negatively affected by $1.7 million due to a reduction in revenue from long-term Virtual Sports licenses that have now come to an end, $0.7 million due to a timing difference in the 2018 contract renewal of a major customer and $0.5 million due to the recognition of revenues previously unreported to us in 2017. Excluding these items, underlying Virtual Sports revenue increased by $5.4 million, or 20.8%, with Virtual Sports land-based and online customers accounting for $4.2 million of the increase and $1.2 million from Interactive.

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization, which includes machine cost of sales, consumables, content royalties and connectivity costs, increased by $4.1 million, or 15.4%, on a reported basis, to $30.8 million. On a like-for-like basis, cost of sales increased by $2.5 million, or 9.6%.

Cost of service increased by $5.7 million, or 36.9%, on a like-for-like basis, mainly due to an increase in Greece SBG service costs of $3.5 million and an increase to service UK SBG terminals of $2.1 million.

Cost of hardware decreased by $3.2 million, or 29.6%, on a like-for-like basis, due to lower nil margin hardware sales in Greece and lower hardware sales in Colombia. This was partly offset by higher nil margin sales of the Flex 4k™ product terminal and other hardware sales in the UK, ETG and Italian markets.

SG&A expenses increased by $1.8 million, or 3.1%, on a reported basis, to $60.1 million. On a like-for-like basis, SG&A expenses decreased by $0.7 million, or 1.3%. This decrease was driven by staff related cost savings of $4.4 million, offset by additional public company costs of $1.8 million due to the prior period containing only nine months of post-Business Combination transaction expenses, as well as a decrease in labor capitalization of $1.1 million due to the mix of projects and incremental group restructuring costs of $0.5 million.

During the period, the Company incurred an impairment expense, considered to be outside the normal course of business, of $7.7 million, following a review of key strategic areas whereas the carrying value of these assets were deemed to be in excess of their current fair value. Of the total impairment, $4.9 million was related to intangible fixed assets, $0.6 million to accrued income, $1.9 million to prepayments and $0.3 million to trade and other debtors.

Depreciation and amortization increased by $8.0 million, or 23.7%, on a reported basis, to $41.8 million. On a like-for-like basis, depreciation and amortization increased by $6.2 million, or 18.6%. This increase was driven by additional machine and machine related depreciation on SBG of $1.7 million and additional amortization in connection with new platforms and games going live on SBG ($4.5 million) and Virtual Sports ($0.4 million). This increase was partly offset by a reduction of non-market specific depreciation and amortization of $0.4 million.

On a reported basis, net operating result improved from a loss of $11.9 million in 2017 to a loss of $7.3 million in 2018. On a like-for-like basis, net operating loss improved by $4.7 million, mainly due to an increase in revenue and reduction in transaction expenses, partly offset by higher cost of sales, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense and stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company considers an important underlying business performance measure, increased by 32.9% year over year to $54.1 million before adjusting for foreign currency impact. After adjusting for foreign currency impact, Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.0%. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Our definition of the measure and its reconciliation to net loss are provided later in this release.

Operating Segment Review

Server Based Gaming

Server Based Gaming Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

(unaudited)

Twelve-Month Period Ended



Variance





September 30,



2018 vs 2017





2018



2017









%



























End of period installed base (# of

terminals)



33,194





28,715





4,479





15.6 % Average installed base (# of terminals)



31,198





27,666





3,532





12.8 % Customer Gross Win per unit per day 1



£112.91





£116.83





(£3.92)





(3.4) % Customer Net Win per unit per day 1



£80.58





£84.18





(£3.60)





(4.3) % Inspired Blended Participation Rate



6.1 %



6.0 %



0.1 %















1 Includes all SBG terminals in which the Company takes a participation revenue share across all territories.

In the period ended September 30, 2018, SBG revenue increased $14.5 million, to $103.6 million, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, SBG revenue increased by $9.9 million, or 11.3%.

SBG service revenue increased by $19.1 million, or 25.8%, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, SBG service revenue increased by $15.1 million, or 20.7%, to $93.2 million, primarily due to an increase in Greece of $14.3 million, which included additional participation revenue of $6.8 million, other recurring revenue of $2.3 million, and $5.2 million of additional revenue from software license sales.

UK LBO Customer Gross Win per unit per day grew by 1.3%. These gains were offset by revised terms agreed on SBG contract renewals with three major UK LBO customers. The contract renewals allowed us to continue to generate revenue without the obligation to make further capital investment.

SBG hardware revenue decreased by $4.6 million to $10.5 million, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, SBG hardware revenue decreased by $5.2 million, principally due to higher terminal sales in 2017 into Greece and Colombia totaling $5.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively. This was partly offset by higher sales in 2018 in the UK of $2.1 million and ETG sales of $1.3 million.

SBG cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) increased by $3.6 million to $26.2 million, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, cost of sales increased by $2.3 million. This was principally due to an increase in service costs of $5.5 million due to Greek SBG service costs of $3.5 million as well as additional UK machine consumable costs of $1.3 million and other cost of service in the UK of $0.8 million. This was partly offset by lower hardware costs of $3.2 million due to lower hardware sales in Greece and Colombia mitigating the higher hardware costs in the UK and ETG markets.

SBG SG&A expenses increased by $0.1 million to $15.7 million, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, SBG SG&A decreased $0.5 million driven by staff related cost savings.

During the period, an impairment expense considered to be outside the normal course of business amounted to $4.7 million, on a reported basis, due to the review of key strategic areas by the Office of the Executive Chairman.

In the year ended September 30, 2018, SBG operating profit decreased by $1.8 million to $22.7 million, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, SBG operating profit decreased by $2.8 million. This was primarily due to the impairment expense and additional depreciation and amortization, offset by an increase in revenue.

Virtual Sports

Virtual Sports Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

(unaudited) Twelve-Month Period ended

Variance

September 30,

2018 vs 2017 Virtuals

2018

2017





%















End of Period # Live Customers 97

85

12

14.1 % Average # Live Customers 91

81

9

11.6 % Total revenue (£'000) £27,944

£26,312

£1,632

6.2 % Total revenue (£'000) – Retail £17,171

£16,357

£814

5.0 % Total revenue (£'000) – Scheduled Online

Virtuals £8,048

£8,159

(£111)

(1.4) % Total revenue (£'000) – Interactive £2,725

£1,796

£928

51.7 % Average revenue per customer per day (£) £846

£875

(£29)

(3.3) %



















Virtual Sports revenue increased $4.3 million, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, Virtual Sports revenue increased by $2.7 million, or 8.1% to $37.8 million.

Recurring revenue from Virtual Sports land-based and online increased $4.2 million in fiscal 2018, due to new customer revenue in Finland of $0.5 million as well as continued growth in Greece, UK, Ireland, Poland and Italy of $1.8 million, $0.9 million, $0.4 million, $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively. Interactive revenue increase by $1.2 million driven by further penetration into the mobile marketplace, where the number of our customers increased from 10 to 27. This growth was negatively affected by $1.7 million due to a reduction in revenue from long-term Virtual Sports licenses that have now come to an end, $0.7 million due to a timing difference in the 2018 contract renewal of a major customer and $0.5 million due to the recognition of revenues previously unreported to us in 2017.

Virtual Sports cost of service increased by $0.5 million to $4.6 million, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, cost of service increased by $0.3 million, due to additional third-party costs payable on new recurring contracts.

Virtual Sports SG&A expenses increased by $1.3 million on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, Virtual Sports SG&A increased $1.0 million, which was primarily due to lower labor capitalization driven by project mix.

An impairment expense in the period due to the review of key strategic areas by the Office of the Executive Chairman amounted to $3.0 million, on a reported basis.

Virtual Sports operating profit decreased by $1.2 million to $16.0 million, on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis this represented a decrease of $2.0 million. This was primarily due to the Impairment expense and additional SG&A, offset by an increase in revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to analyze our operating performance. We use these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and we believe that they are the most relevant measures of our performance. We believe that these measures are also commonly used in our industry to measure performance. For these reasons, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide expanded insight into our business, in addition to standard U.S. GAAP financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for defining and using non-GAAP financial measures, and as a result the measures we use may not be comparable to measures used by other companies, even if they have similar labels. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. You should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP financial measures.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expense, and other additional specified exclusions and adjustments. Such additional excluded amounts include stock-based compensation, U.S. GAAP charges where the associated liability is expected to be settled in stock, and changes in the value of earnout liabilities and income and expenditure in relation to legacy portions of the business (being those portions where trading no longer occurs) including closed defined benefit pension schemes. Additional adjustments are made for items considered outside the normal course of business, including (1) restructuring costs, which include charges attributable to employee severance, management changes, restructuring and integration (2) merger and acquisition costs and (3) gains or losses not in the ordinary course of business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a particularly useful performance measure, because it focuses on certain operating drivers of the business, including sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA can provide a more complete understanding of our operating results and the trends to which we are subject, and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income or loss, because it does not take into account certain aspects of our operating performance (for example, it excludes non-recurring gains and losses which are not deemed to be a normal part of underlying business activities). Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the use by other companies of similarly termed measures. Management compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several measures for evaluating our operating performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which affect depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax benefit (expense), are evaluated separately by management.

Adjusted Revenue (Revenue Excluding Nil Margin Hardware Sales) is defined as revenue excluding hardware sales that are sold at nil margin with the intention of securing longer term recurring revenue streams. For the years ending September 24, 2016 and earlier, this measure also removed analogue sales, on the basis that such sales were no longer considered part of our core business.

Constant Currency. Currency impacts shown have been calculated as the current-period average GBP: USD rate less the equivalent average rate in the prior period, multiplied by the current period amount in our functional currency (GBP). The remaining difference, referred to as constant currency, is calculated as the difference in our functional currency, multiplied by the prior-period average GBP: USD rate, as a proxy for constant currency movement.

Currency Movement represents the difference between the results in our reporting currency (USD) and the results on a Constant Currency basis.

Days Movement represents values relating to the additional six days in the 2017 half year as compared to the 2018 half year using specific information where available and otherwise applying a straight-line method that reflects pro-rated values.

Like-for-Like Variance represents the difference between the results in our reporting currency calculated under GAAP and the results after adjusting for Currency Movement and Days Movement impacts.

Reconciliations from net loss, as shown in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss included elsewhere in this release, to Adjusted EBITDA are shown below.

Conference Call and Webcast

Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK on Monday, December 10, 2018 to discuss the financial results and general business trends.

Telephone: The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-877-870-4263 (US) or 1-412-317-0790 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay of the call: A telephone replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call until December 17, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), via replay access code 10126707. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates approximately 30,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs more than 650 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any matters covered by our forward-looking statements will develop as predicted, expected or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our site at www.inseinc.com .

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)







September 30,





2018



2017

Assets















Current assets















Cash

$ 22,451



$ 20,028

Accounts receivable, net



14,302





20,469

Inventory, net



5,210





5,011

Fair value of hedging instrument



747





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



15,842





17,692

Total current assets



58,552





63,200



















Property and equipment, net



45,707





43,485

Software development costs, net



39,998





46,433

Other acquired intangible assets subject to amortization, net



5,723





9,240

Goodwill



45,818





47,076

Other assets



12,114





9,589

Total assets

$ 207,912



$ 219,023



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 14,400



$ 20,407

Accrued expenses



14,354





18,119

Earnout liability



8,021





—

Corporate tax and other current taxes payable



2,047





3,134

Deferred revenue, current



9,194





7,209

Other current liabilities



3,851





4,420

Current portion of long-term debt



—





7,369

Current portion of capital lease obligations



474





562

Total current liabilities



52,341





61,220



















Long-term debt



131,225





115,396

Capital lease obligations, net of current portion



69





532

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



23,946





20,144

Earnout liability, net of current portion



—





16,728

Derivative liability



7,764





964

Other long-term liabilities



5,034





6,368

Total liabilities



220,379





221,352



















Stockholders' deficit















Preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized



—





—

Series A Junior Participating Preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 49,000 shares designated; no

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and 2017















Common stock; $0.0001 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 20,860,591 shares and

20,402,602 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively



2





2

Additional paid in capital



328,452





323,429

Accumulated other comprehensive income



58,580





53,145

Accumulated deficit



(399,501)





(378,905)

Total stockholders' deficit



(12,467)





(2,329)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 207,912



$ 219,023



INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)







For the Period Ended

September 30,





2018



2017















Revenue:















Service

$ 130,924



$ 107,496

Hardware



10,457





15,048

Total revenue



141,381





122,544



















Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:















Cost of service



(22,601)





(15,845)

Cost of hardware



(8,179)





(10,839)

Selling, general and administrative expenses



(60,114)





(58,301)

Stock-based compensation expense



(7,424)





(4,235)

Impairment expense



(7,679)





—

Acquisition related transaction expenses



(864)





(11,411)

Depreciation and amortization



(41,832)





(33,810)

Net operating loss



(7,312)





(11,897)



















Other income (expense)















Interest income



205





55

Interest expense



(20,648)





(29,358)

Change in fair value of earnout liability



8,707





(7,127)

Change in fair value of derivative liability



(5,500)





(385)

Other income (costs)



4,134





(218)

Total other expense, net



(13,102)





(37,033)



















Net loss before income taxes



(20,414)





(48,930)

Income tax expense



(182)





(184)

Net loss



(20,596)





(49,114)



















Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation gain



273





18,697

Change in fair value of hedging instrument



261





—

Reclassification of gain on hedging instrument to comprehensive income



(308)





—

Actuarial gains on pension plan



5,209





1,343

Other comprehensive income



5,435





20,040



















Comprehensive loss

$ (15,161)



$ (29,074)



















Net loss per common share – basic and diluted

$ (0.99)



$ (2.68)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period – basic

and diluted



20,754,549





18,296,480



INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)







Common stock



Additional

paid in



Accumulated

other

comprehensive



Accumulated



Total

stockholders'





Shares



Amount



capital



income



deficit



deficit







































Balance as of

September 24, 2016



11,801,369



$ 1



$ 614



$ 33,105



$ (329,791)



$ (296,071)

Foreign currency

translation

adjustments



—





—





—





18,697





—





18,697

Actuarial gains on

pension plan



—





—





—





1,343





—





1,343

Shares issued in

Merger



8,412,097





1





326,237





—





—





326,238

Earnout liability

related to Merger

(see Note 14)



—





—





(9,575)





—





—





(9,575)

Sale of common stock



164,536





—





1,645





—





—





1,645

Stock-based

compensation

expense



24,600





—





4,508





—





—





4,508

Net loss



—





—





—





—





(49,114)





(49,114)

Balance as of

September 30, 2017



20,402,602





2





323,429





53,145





(378,905)





(2,329)

Foreign currency

translation

adjustments



—





—





—





273





—





273

Actuarial gains on

pension plan



—





—





—





5,209





—





5,209

Change in fair value of

hedging instrument



—





—





—





261





—





261

Reclassification of gain

on hedging instrument

to comprehensive

income



—





—





—





(308)





—





(308)

Shares issued on

exercise of warrants



50





—





1





—





—





1

Shares issued upon net

settlement of RSUs

and RSAs



457,939





—





(1,043)





—





—





(1,043)

Reclassification of RSUs

from derivative

liability due to

stockholder approval

of Second Incentive

Plan



—





—





2,848





—





—





2,848

Reclassification of RSUs

to derivative liability

due to modification



—





—





(1,482)





—





—





(1,482)

Stock-based

compensation expense



—





—





4,699





—





—





4,699

Net loss



—





—





—





—





(20,596)





(20,596)

Balance as of

September 30, 2018



20,860,591



$ 2



$ 328,452



$ 58,580



$ (399,501)



$ (12,467)

