BURNSVILLE, Minn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine has released an innovative study presenting the use of Porcine Cadavers as an Alternative to Human Cadavers for Teaching Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion: Proof of Concept and Anatomical Comparison.

Training surgeons to perform minimally invasive spinal (MIS) surgery is difficult because there are few realistic alternatives to human cadavers which are expensive and require special handling. In this study Dr. Abbasi reported a protocol for performing an MIS training course on a fresh porcine cadaver. He found that the porcine lumbar spine closely resembles the human spine in terms of the vertebral and discal anatomy. Notable differences include a lower disc height and shallower diameter. Abbasi obtained fresh porcine cadavers weighing 40-70 kg from local farmers. Five training courses involving eight surgeons noted that except for anatomical differences, the training course was equivalent to training on human cadavers and unanimously preferred training on porcine cadavers to synthetic foam models. They concluded that porcine cadavers are a useful model for training surgeons in MIS surgery. Routine use of porcine cadavers may increase the availability of MIS surgery training.

Inspired Spine is a Minnesota based, innovative total spine health company, that offers procedures that optimize the way lumbar fusions are performed. Our methods result in less recovery time, less blood loss, and a procedure time as low as 40 minutes. To date, Inspired Spine surgeons have performed over 1200 OLLIF procedures to successfully treat many lumbar spine conditions. Patients travel from all over the country to receive this revolutionary care. Visit the Inspired Spine website or call 952-405-6714 for more information on the procedures or to setup a complimentary MRI review.

If you would like more information, please contact Mike Hanson.

Contact: Mike Hanson, V.P. Mktg

Email: vpm@inspiredspine.org

To view the results of the study go to: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6857820/pdf/cureus-0011-00000006158.pdf

SOURCE Inspired Spine

Related Links

http://www.inspiredspine.com

