Inspired to Provide Virtual Sports to BetStars

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced a worldwide exclusive contract to provide both its scheduled and on-demand virtual sports online to BetStars, the international online sports betting brand of The Stars Group Inc., one of the world's largest online gaming operators.

Inspired will initially be launching with its popular Rush Football 2® on BetStars.com, which offers a wide range of popular and specialist betting options, promotions and exclusive products across dozens of sports and specialty offerings. Rush Football 2® is a remarkably realistic virtual football (soccer) experience, created using advanced motion capture techniques and has become a world leading virtual football (soccer) product. The game will be available online and on mobile and tablet.

"I'm delighted to announce this exclusive deal with BetStars," said Steve Rogers, Chief Commercial Officer – Virtual Sports at Inspired. "The Stars Group is a powerhouse in the online and mobile betting industry. This agreement gives us the ability to appeal to one of the largest base of players around the world."

With 15 years of visual effects experience, Inspired's Virtual Sports create a life-like form of simulated sports betting overcoming the relative infrequency of live sporting events on which players can wager. Virtual Sports appeal to a new player genre, providing fun betting options and more chances to win, with schedules and margins that are fully operator configurable.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired is a global games technology company, supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates approximately 30,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide. Inspired employs approximately 800 employees in the UK and elsewhere, developing and operating digital games and networks. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our site at www.inseinc.com .

Contact :

Aimee Remey

Aimee.remey@inseinc.com

+1 646 620-6737

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.inseinc.com

