Inspiring Generation Z in KC: Educators Summit at Burns & McDonnell Connects Hundreds of Teachers with STEM Tips, Demos and Resources for Students

This year, nearly 300 Missouri and Kansas educators — who work in more than 200 public, private and charter schools, as well as at community colleges, universities and early learning centers — registered for the summit. STEM professionals shared resources and interactive demonstrations that can be used in the classroom; provided insight into the future of STEM; and offered unique tips to help inspire and engage members of Generation Z.

"I truly love coming to the Educators Summit and look forward to it every summer," says Kaleigh Bearce, third-grade teacher at Longview Farm Elementary. "It is a chance to interact with other educators, get new ideas and leave with lessons I can put into action in my classroom.

"It is so valuable to hear directly from the engineers, architects and other STEM professionals on what is needed in the industry and how it's evolving. As someone who tries to incorporate STEM as much as possible, this is a great complement to our curriculum."

Burns & McDonnell is committed to working with educators and students to increase interest in STEM education and careers in Kansas City and beyond. According to the latest survey from KCSourceLink, while nearly 7,700 STEM jobs are available annually in Kansas City, employers are only able to fill about 30 percent of them, because of the shortage of STEM professionals.

Federal statistics show that 93 out of 100 STEM occupations have wages above the national average. According to a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the average starting salary for an engineering graduate is $66,097.

