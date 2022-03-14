Inspiring New Travel Memoir Reveals Why Parents Must Give Their Kids the World National Write Your Story Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Write Your Story Day, Shamrock House is pleased to announce the release of The Passport Project: Two Sisters Ditch Middle School for a Life-Changing Journey Around the World ($16.99, March 2022).

The Passport Project book trailer The Passport Project book cover Sisters with fruit vendors in Hoi An, Vietnam

Millions of American families spend their weekends and breaks playing travel sports. But for one Alabama family, the sport is travel. Debut author and veteran traveler Kellie McIntyre and her family set a goal to explore six continents before the kids finished high school. In 2013, McIntyre, her husband and their two daughters packed one suitcase each and embarked on a journey around the world.

"What started out as a family goal turned into a first-class education from economy seats," McIntyre says. That education has turned into The Passport Project.

During the "Dumpster-fire" summer of 2020, McIntyre felt compelled to create something that would unify people, rather than divide. Believing that travel is the greatest teacher of all, she knew she had an important story to tell. Celebrating diversity and freedom, McIntyre takes readers from Alabama to 13 countries across four continents — with an unexpected twist.

"[A]n enticing global travelogue led by teenagers …" —Foreword Reviews

Uniquely written from her (then) 14- and 12-year-old daughters' perspectives, The Passport Project is a true, coming-of-age adventure for ages 8 to 88.

"You can take the kids out of middle school, but you can't take the middle school out of kids. They were dealing with all the typical issues of adolescence, while constantly navigating new customs and cultures," McIntyre explains.

"[B]rilliantly captures the awkward hilarity of teen/family travel while highlighting the gift of a global worldview." —Rachel Macy Stafford, NYT Bestselling Author

After spending the past two years at home, Americans are eager to pack their bags and go. And now that adults and children have mastered working and studying remotely, more families may choose to plan a world-schooling adventure. What does McIntyre hope readers will gain from her story?

"Life is so much richer when we embrace the world beyond our bubbles."

The Passport Project: Two Sisters Ditch Middle School for a Life-Changing Journey Around the World [$16.99, 346 pages, 5.5 x 8.5, paperback, ISBN: 978-1-7377438-1-1; $9.99, ebook, ISBN: 978-1-7377438-0-4] is available at most major online booksellers.

About the author:

Kellie McIntyre is a Southern girl with a passion for the world. Her quest for culture and adventure has taken her to nearly 50 countries across six continents.

Kellie holds a BA from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, but her worn passport has provided her most valuable education. Kellie shares tips for planning and surviving global family (mis)adventures — like being detained in a communist country — at 4WornPassports.com.

Media Contact:

Kellie McIntyre

205.370.3253

[email protected]

Media kit available at 4wornpassports.com/media-kit/.

SOURCE Shamrock House