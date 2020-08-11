Inspirit AI Live Online Classes Prepare High School Students for an AI-Powered Future

BAY AREA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the pandemic, as schools adapt to virtual teaching, high school students have had to reconsider their extracurricular plans. Inspirit AI, a pre-college Artificial Intelligence education program developed and taught by graduate students from Stanford and MIT, is now offering AI Scholars Live Online , an experiential AI program delivered online through live video classes. This program offers an opportunity for students to participate in a fun and rewarding program from the comfort of their homes this fall. Students receive personalized instruction online to learn to apply AI to a socially impactful project in a field of interest such as healthcare, sustainability, and robotics.

This past summer, over 600 students participated in the program, hailing from places around the world like the Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Vietnam. They learned about cutting-edge AI concepts in small classes with a 4:1 instructor-student ratio. Students then applied their AI knowledge to socially relevant projects such as modeling the COVID-19 pandemic and assessing algorithmic bias in the criminal justice system. They also engaged in college and career workshops preparing them to apply to Computer Science programs at leading U.S. colleges.

"These students are our future, and with the power of artificial intelligence, they will move our future in a positive direction," said Artem Trotsyuk, an Inspirit AI instructor pursuing a Stanford PhD in bioengineering, working on combining AI and bioengineering tools to improve wound-healing outcomes.

With the rapid growth of AI technologies across every industry, AI education is more important than ever. AI harbors the transformative power to address some of society's biggest challenges like climate change, poverty, and epidemiology. It is especially important for youth to gain an understanding of AI's widespread potential. The program will allow students to enrich their academic experiences while learning to address the problems of the future.

The program runs for 10 sessions (2.5 hours each), meeting once weekly (all times in U.S. Pacific Time).

AI Scholars Live Online is a 10-session (25 hour) pre-college enrichment program taught by Stanford and MIT graduate students and alumni that exposes high school students to fundamental AI concepts and guides them to build a socially impactful project. Students will be placed into batches according to their programming experience (no experience is required). Learn more at: www.inspiritai.com

