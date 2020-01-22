Inspirit Senior Living Announces Acquisition of Four Additional Communities in Florida and South Carolina

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirit Senior Living ("Inspirit"), a nationally honored leader in the assisted and senior living field, has acquired a portfolio of four properties located throughout the West Coast of Florida and in South Carolina. Formerly operated by Brookdale Senior Living, these new Inspirit Senior Living communities are now individually recognized as The Collier at Naples in Naples, FL, The Pointe in St. Petersburg, FL, The Landmark in Clearwater, FL, and The Parker in Greenville, SC. Inspirit formed a joint venture with Venue Capital LLC ("Vencap"), an investment and asset management firm that partners with premier regional operators to provide exceptional experiences for residents while enhancing value for investors.

Inspirit and Vencap plan to immediately begin renovations that will be highly customized to reflect each community's distinctive characteristics.

The Collier at Naples overlooks the Gordon River on three peaceful acres. Residents enjoy the luxury of living in a resort lifestyle with a variety of suite types ranging in size from 270 to 1,250 square feet and with options for private lanais. Amenities will feature a resident fitness center, sports pub, game room, wine bar café, beauty/barbershop, and theater.

The Pointe is nestled on just under four acres in the center of the St. Petersburg Bay Pines Peninsula and is surrounded by the beautiful Boca Ciega Bay. Resident amenities will include a fitness center, game room, Beauty/barbershop, and enchanting tropical courtyards.

The Landmark is situated on four acres near the pristine gold coast beaches and conveniently located across from Mease Countryside Hospital. Featured amenities will include a game room, library, therapy/rehab center, fireside living room, wine bar, and an outdoor putting green.

The Parker is attractively designed and located on over three acres in Greenville's prestigious, historic downtown – only walking distance to some of Greenville's center city attractions and restaurants. Resident amenities will feature a therapy/fitness center, library, beauty/barber shop, wine bar café, and beautiful outdoor dining.

Like other Inspirit communities, the Florida and South Carolina properties will offer independent living, assisted living, and Inspirit's Sage Program, which is specifically designed for the memory impaired. The Sage Program's mission is to honor our residents — creating meaningful interactions, in safe hands, while working within our residents' memories and abilities.

Dave McHarg, Chief Executive Officer of Inspirit, said, "We are excited about the opportunity to expand our regional footprint with these communities in Florida and South Carolina. Inspirit is proud to add these communities to our growing family of properties, and we are honored to work with the dedicated and highly skilled local teams to deliver an even better experience to our residents."

Michael Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of Vencap added, "Vencap is thrilled to expand its relationship with Inspirit with the acquisition of these four communities located in vibrant markets with attractive demographics for seniors. Vencap believes that properties like these and operators like Inspirit provide a model for how senior living can work at its best."

ABOUT INSPIRIT SENIOR LIVING

Inspirit Senior Living is an owner/operator of senior living communities in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and Southern regions of the United States. Founded in 2015 by some of the senior-care industry's most respected leaders, Inspirit aims to identify under-performing, struggling communities and to acquire, modernize, and professionalize them, taking advantage of the network's economies of scale while preserving each property's home-like atmosphere and the individual attention to each resident that defines a successful senior living experience. Inspirit is committed to being a force for good in every community where it operates, creating good jobs, contributing to the local economy, and above all, providing senior care that respects the dignity and gifts of every resident. For more information, visit inspiritseniorliving.com

ABOUT VENUE CAPITAL LLC

Venue Capital LLC is a New York City-based investment and asset management firm dedicated to the seniors housing sector. Vencap partners with premier regional operators to provide exceptional experiences for residents while enhancing value for investors. Vencap targets well-located properties that can be improved through superior operations, strategic capital improvements, and steadfast asset management oversight. The combined components of real estate, hospitality, needs-driven service, and demographic tailwinds make seniors housing a unique asset class that offers the opportunity for both growth potential and consistent performance. Vencap currently owns 11 senior living communities in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the United States. For more information, visit venuecapital.com.

