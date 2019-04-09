Inspīr Carnegie Hill Unveils Technology Suite Designed to Enhance Residents' Lives

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr, an urban, luxury senior living brand, introduces Allī, a comprehensive technology suite designed to make the lives of residents at its flagship location in Manhattan more enjoyable. Brian Geyser, APRN-BC, MSN, chief clinical officer of Inspīr, led efforts to bring the innovations to the new residence with the purpose of making residents safer, healthier, and happier.

"Each component of the Allī Tech Suite was carefully selected," said Geyser. "The team identified the latest innovations and worked with technology partners to introduce solutions that empower residents to have more independence by offering easy access to information, care, and entertainment."

Allī serves as a companion and enhances day-to-day convenience for residents through the use of a customized voice-assistant and smart-home technologies. Residents can command lights on and off, alter temperature in their rooms, play music of their choice and even receive quick responses about news, forecasts, daily menu offerings, and more. Other conveniences are offered through the use of digital signage and an in-house television channel that feature information about activity calendars, wayfinding, and community news.

Products and solutions designed to enhance health and wellness of residents are also included. Among the offerings is a voice-activated care concierge system that can alert staff when a resident needs assistance. The technology understands residents' requests and routes them to the appropriate staff members for a quick response. In addition, a resident safety system featuring nurse call, fall detection, real-time location ability, and access control is included.

Technology aimed at social engagement is a major component of the offerings available through Allī. Examples include virtual reality experiences which allow residents to travel the world without ever leaving home, digital interactive programming and live stream learning programs to entertain and educate residents. In addition, a mobile app, which includes a private social network allows residents to connect with friends, family, and staff.

"Our ultimate goal with Allī is the enhancement of each resident's connection to information, to culture, to experiences, and to each other," said Geyser. "It's an exciting time to be in senior living technology, and we believe Inspīr is leading the way with the introduction of Allī."

Those interested in learning more about Allī and the exceptional senior living experience offered at Inspīr Carnegie Hill are encouraged to visit the leasing gallery, located at 1450 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10128, or call (646) 978-9040.

About Inspīr

Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness, and world-class care. The brand is debuting its flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side, scheduled to open in December of 2019. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community will offer assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, a premiere provider of senior living options, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call (646)978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com

*Inspīr Carnegie Hill is pending approval from the State of New York, Department of Health, for the following licenses: Adult Home, Enriched Housing and Assisted Living Residence, with Enhanced and Special Needs Assisted Living Residence certifications.

