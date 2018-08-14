Inspur Multi-node and High-density Storage servers Enter CRN's Top 10 Enterprise Servers List

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN has released the top ten enterprise servers of 2018 so far, and Inspur's high-density i48 server and NF5486M5 storage server were included in the list. https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/data-center/300106536/the-10-top-enterprise-servers-of-2018-so-far.htm?itc=refresh

CRN is a US media publication covering 150,000 suppliers and 1.5 million technology audiences, with sizeable credibility and influence in the IT field. CRN states that revenue of enterprise server worldwide for the first quarter of 2018 reached an all-time high of $18.8 billion with a substantial growth of 39 percent annually. High server demand this year is driven by the business revival of traditional enterprises and SMBs. Equipment updates, the construction of software-defined infrastructure, and the deployment of next-generation workload platforms are the main reasons for the growth of the enterprise market.

Many manufacturers in the industry have released products for the above-mentioned enterprises in 2018. CRN has selected 10 top-level enterprise-class servers so far to provide reference for mainstream customer needs. The selected products include IBM AC922 for enterprise AI, HPE Superdome Flex for future data and critical computing, Cisco's UCS unified computing architecture C4200, and PowerEdge R840 from Dell EMC.

Excerpts from the 2 CRN Inspur product features:

"Inspur launched its new i48 Server in June optimized for data center application scenarios, supporting up to eight high-density compute modes, four computing-storage balanced nodes and two large-capacity storages nodes in a 4U chassis. The product aimed at supporting the infrastructure requirements for artificial intelligence, HPC and network function virtualization (NFV). The i48 supports 100G of high-speed connection of all nodes to core switch with low latency, or two 48-port 100G TOR switches to form a large-scale system via cascade in single rack."

"Inspur's new high-density NF5486M5 server is designed for large-scale data centers such as cloud service providers and telecom operators. The 4U server is optimal for application scenarios of warm and cold data including video storage, archival storage and application scenarios in big data and HPC. NF5486M5 has a storage capacity of 1.25 PB and supports 106 hard disk drives. With an on/off control module configured for each hard disk drive, the server adjusts real-time power according to the workload of each disk. The server also includes smart dynamic control technology for power supply and thermal dissipation."

Currently, the transformation of traditional data centers to cloud data centers and the development of advanced avenues like cloud computing, big data, and AI are driving server innovation. Designed for a new generation of data centers and innovative applications, the server's design, form, and functionality need to be fundamentally upgraded to provide a platform for emerging applications and deliver optimized efficiency to users.

Both products are very distinctive: i48 is very versatile, while NF5486M5 is very specific. The i48 combines the advantages of blade servers and rack-mounted servers, providing easy deployment and flexible scalability of rack servers, large storage capacity and cost-effectiveness, as well as the high density, easy management and higher performance of blade servers. The ratio provides a new type of data center module that enables global data centers and enterprise users to deploy IT infrastructure more flexibly and quickly. Designed for temperature-cooled data storage, the NF5486M5 offers good energy efficiency, highest storage density in the industry, and an ideal return on investment.

Inspur is one of the top three server suppliers in the world. According to Gartner, Inspur server shipments and sales ranked third in the world in the first quarter of 2018. In the field of multi-node servers, Inspur sales reached US$636 million with a market share of 17%, ranking first in the world.

