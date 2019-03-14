Inspur Showcases New Artificial Intelligence Computing Technologies and Partnerships at 2019 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspur, ranked No. 3 by IDC and Gartner in the worldwide x86 server market for 2018, today at 2019 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit showcased three new artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and new joint initiatives with OCP. The announcements are the latest examples of Inspur's leadership in providing the world's most powerful AI server platforms and Inspur's continuous effort in driving open computing technologies.

Inspur announced the world's first NVSwitch-enabled 16-GPU fully connected GPU expansion box, the GX5, which is also part of an advanced new architecture that combines the 16-GPU box with an Inspur 4-socket Olympus server (NF8380M5). Featuring 80 CPU cores, the new combined solution is ideal for demanding deep-learning applications that require maximum throughput across multiple workloads. The Inspur NF8380M5 4-socket Olympus server is going through the OCT Contribution and OCP Accepted™ recognition process.

Inspur also launched the 8-GPU box ON5388M5 with NVLink 2.0, as a new OCP contribution-in-process for 8-GPU box solutions. The Inspur solution offers two new topologies for different AI applications, such autonomous driving and voice recongnition.

In other news today, Inspur announced the first High-Density Cloud-Optimized Platform (the Inspur NF8260M5 server) that has been validated for the future generation Intel® Xeon™ Scalable Processor and optimized with Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory.

Finally, in support of OCP's announcement earlier today of the OCP Accelerator Mezzanine Module (OAM) Project, Inspur is joining the project group to collaborate on the module and design specifications.

"With these new, industry-leading solutions, our work with great partners and OCP, and with our commitment to open platforms, Inspur continues to pioneer the technologies that enable AI and the cloud to live up to their promises and potential," said John Hu, VP of the Inspur Group.

About Inspur

As the world's leading AI computing provider, Inspur is fully engaged in the development of AI infrastructures on four layers, including computing platform, management and performance suite, optimized deep-learning frameworks, and application acceleration to deliver end-to-end, agile, cost-efficient and optimized AI solutions for its industry customers. According to IDC's First Half 2018 China AI Infrastructure Market Survey Report, with 51% market share, Inspur ranks first in the AI server market. IDC and Gartner's worldwide server market tracker for 2018 ranked Inspur No. 3 in the worldwide x86 server market. Committed to offering state-of-the-art computing for global customers through innovative design, Inspur has become a business partner of many leading companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.inspursystems.com.

