Inspur Showcases Open Hardware Innovations at Open19 Summit 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Open19 Summit opened with the theme of "Accelerating Open19 Adoption" to explore innovation and deployment of Open19 in data centers of varying scales, edge computing, artificial intelligence and other arenas. As the initial member of the Open19 community, Inspur was the first to release product designs based on the Open19 standard, which has been implemented on a large scale in data centers.

Open19 is an organization initiated by LinkedIn in 2016, and dedicated to create open and flexible standards for 19-inch racks suitable for any scale data center to solve real-world problems such as energy consumption, density, and flexibility.

As a sponsor of Open19 Summit and lead vendor for Open19, Inspur is showcasing a 1U computing solution and storage solution, integrated with the OCP NIC card. OB5162M5 is a half-width compute node supporting dual socket Intel 2nd Generation Scalable Processers, 16 DIMMs, 4* 2.5-inch SATA/SSD hard disks, and 1* M.2 interface, designed and optimized for data-intensive applications like news syndication, search engines, AI inferencing and other high I/O request applications. OB5161M5 is a full-width storage node supporting 12 *3.5-inch hard disks and 2* M.2 SATA ports, with a motherboard integrated with 2* 1Gb NICs and 2 x8 PCI-Es, optimized for search engine and big data applications.

Open19 products are a one-stop hardware innovation platform that integrates computing nodes, storage, networking, hardware management, power supply and other modules into a solution to simplify IT infrastructure deployment and management, reducing energy consumption and overall costs. The two products on display at Inspur's booth can be integrated into a 19-inch standard cage to deliver a rack scale solution to customers.

Inspur is increasing the investment on open computing standards like Open19 to promote the development of open compute technology and industrial ecology. Through Inspur's JDM (Joint Design Manufacturing) model, these technologies can be quickly and precisely integrated with the customer's requirements, enabling rapid time-to-market and large-scale deployment, thereby maximizing the benefits of open computing to the client.

Inspur has historically been an active supporter of open source technology. From Linux to OCP, ODCC and Open19, Inspur has participated in a number of open source communities in the realm of software and hardware. With the development of open technology and industry, product designs and cloud service provider (CSP) demands are becoming open and standardized. As a key member of OCP, Open19 and ODCC, the world's three largest open computing standards organizations, Inspur is increasingly engaged in the open hardware community, from contributing IPs to developing and establishing standards. Inspur's contributions include the first server based on Open19 standards, the first OCP standard motherboard based on the Intel Skylake platform, and the first four-socket server based on Project Olympus. Inspur also joined the OCP OAM project, led the establishment of the OpenRMC project, and developed the world's first rack scale management architecture based on the OCP standard.

Inspur is currently a global leader in hardware design, particularly in multi-node cloud servers. According to Gartner, Inspur ranked first in the world in 2018 in sales volume of multi-node cloud servers, with a market share of 13.2%. Facing the coming transformation of the cloud data center, Inspur will continue to promote integration of data center architecture and smart computing strategy, accelerate innovation of open computing technology, and create a robust open data center ecosystem.

Inspur & Open19

As a member of the Open19 initiative, Inspur leverages its experience in all current open hardware standards to bring innovative open designs to the community. Inspur's Open19 platforms offer further open hardware options to the traditional 19-inch data center form factor, serving a broader range of users and operators and helping them accelerate adoption of open designs with minimal disruption to their existing infrastructure.

SOURCE Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd