Inspur to Offer BeeGFS for HPC and AI Clusters

BEIJING, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspur is pleased to announce its partnership with ThinkParQ (the company behind BeeGFS), offering integrated Inspur and BeeGFS system and technical support for HPC and AI cluster solutions users. BeeGFS, a leading parallel cluster file system with a distributed metadata architecture, has gained global acclaim for its usability, scalability and powerful metadata processing functions.

BeeGFS distributes and manages distributed metadata and expands capacity conveniently and efficiently, allowing HPC and AI cluster solutions to easily cope with IO peak pressures and achieve high-performance access to hot data. By making full use of SSD at compute nodes, system performance can be greatly improved without additional hardware costs. For example, in the process of third-generation sequencing and assembly, BeeGFS helps to shorten the calculation time of the LAmerge program from 31 minutes to 4 minutes, improving the efficiency of scientific research and application. The BeeGFS mirroring function allows on-demand backup of various types of data, ensuring the safety of existing achievements. Inspur has already successfully delivered several HPC and AI clusters with BeeGFS to leading research institutions and commercial companies.

"BeeGFS has unique advantages in terms of usability, flexibility and performance," said Liu Jun, General Manager of AI&HPC, Inspur. "It can easily adapt to the different business needs of HPC and AI users. The cooperation between Inspur and ThinkParQ will provide our HPC and AI cluster solutions users with an integrated BeeGFS system and a range of high-quality services, helping them to improve efficiency with BeeGFS."

"We are very excited to be partnering with Inspur," said Frank Herold, CEO of ThinkParQ. "Its innovative capability, extensive market coverage and its well-established reputation in HPC and AI makes Inspur perfectly suited to provide BeeGFS to their customers."

Inspur is a professional HPC and AI computing power vendor providing flexible and diverse computing platforms, powerful software tools and frameworks, and industrial insights and optimization of multi-industry applications. With innovative designs, Inspur provides leading computing equipment to its global clients and has become the preferred partner of many research institutions and commercial companies. Inspur takes the second most share of global top 500 supercomputers as shown in the latest TOP500 List. According to 2018H1 IDC PRC AI Infrastructure Tracker, Inspur's AI servers rank first in the Chinese market, with more than 50% market share.

About BeeGFS

BeeGFS is an award-winning parallel file system that was designed specifically to deal with I/O intensive workloads in performance-critical environments and with a strong focus on easy installation and high flexibility, including converged setups where storage servers are also used for compute jobs. BeeGFS transparently spreads user data across multiple servers. Therefore, by increasing the number of servers and disks in the system, performance and capacity of the file system can simply be scaled out to the desired level, seamlessly from small clusters up to enterprise-class systems with thousands of nodes, on-premise or in the cloud. BeeGFS is powering the storage of hundreds of scientific and enterprise customer sites worldwide.

About ThinkParQ GmbH

ThinkParQ was founded as a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Center for High-Performance Computing by the key people behind BeeGFS to bring fast, robust, scalable storage solutions to market. ThinkParQ is responsible for support, provides consulting, organizes and attends events, and works together with system integrators to create turn-key solutions. ThinkParQ and Fraunhofer internally cooperate closely to deliver high-quality support services and to drive further development and optimization of BeeGFS for tomorrow's performance-critical systems.

