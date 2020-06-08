Instacart and Big Lots Partner to Launch Same-Day Delivery for Customers Nationwide

"We recognize people throughout the U.S. are depending on delivery now more than ever to get the household essentials and goods they need. We're proud to partner with Big Lots to deliver groceries alongside affordable items for every occasion, providing Big Lots customers with a quick and easy way to connect online with a retailer they love," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "This partnership enables customers to access the products and savings from Big Lots they've come to know, love and rely on — all delivered directly to their home."

"At Big Lots it's our mission to make big savings on home essentials accessible to our customers in the communities we serve. Our partnership with Instacart will bring our assortment of home goods, groceries and everyday essentials to customers online in a new way," said Erica Fortune, Vice President of Ecommerce at Big Lots. "This announcement is another example of our commitment to offering exceptional value, surprising products and an easy shopping experience to families across the U.S."

In addition to all of Big Lots' grocery and pantry staples, customers shopping via Instacart will be able to select from a variety of Big Lots aisles including home goods, kitchen and dining, beauty, pet, personal care, office and craft supplies, toys and more. Big Lots customers can begin shopping via Instacart by going to http://www.instacart.com/big-lots or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device. From there, customers select their city and Big Lots, and can then begin adding affordable items to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame — same-day, or for convenient scheduling, up to two weeks in advance. All Instacart orders default to "Leave at My Door Delivery" to ensure customers receive their deliveries safely and can maintain social distancing guidelines.

Instacart today partners with more than 350 beloved national, regional and local retailers to offer delivery from over 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Instacart delivery is currently available to more than 85% of households in the U.S. and more than 70% of households in Canada.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 350 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from over 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a discount retailer operating approximately 1,400 stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Our mission is to help people Live BIG and Save LOTS. We strive to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to our customers through surprise and delight, being a "best places to work" culture for our associates, rewarding our shareholders with consistent growth and top tier returns, and doing good in our communities as we do well. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com .

