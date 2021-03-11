Instacart Appoints Frank Slootman, Chairman And CEO Of Snowflake, To Board Of Directors

"We're proud to welcome Frank to Instacart's Board of Directors. Frank's one of the most accomplished and respected technology CEOs, and I'm excited to partner with him. He has a proven track record of building leading teams and executing at scale in fast-growing markets," said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO of Instacart. "As a Board member, Frank's unparalleled passion for and deep expertise in enterprise software will be invaluable as we continue to build the operating system for the grocery industry and enhance our Instacart Enterprise ecommerce solutions for retailers."

Slootman currently serves as Chairman and CEO at Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, which he joined in May 2019. Prior to Snowflake, Slootman was the President and CEO of ServiceNow, a cloud computing platform for digital workflows, from 2011 to 2017. At ServiceNow, he helped grow the organization from around $100M in revenue through an IPO, increasing its annual revenue to $1.4 billion. Before ServiceNow, Slootman served as President of the Backup Recovery Systems Division at EMC following an acquisition of Data Domain Corporation/Data Domain, Inc., where he served as the CEO and President, leading the company through an IPO and its eventual acquisition by EMC for more than $2 billion.

"Over the past year, Instacart has changed the way our world thinks about ordering groceries. Today, it is a brand with a massive opportunity to build the future of online grocery for millions of consumers," said Slootman. "I look forward to joining the Board and supporting the Instacart team as they enter the next chapter of growth."

Slootman was born in Holland and holds his undergraduate and graduate degrees in economics from the Netherlands School of Economics, Erasmus University Rotterdam.

Slootman joins Instacart's distinguished Board, which also includes Instacart Founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta; Daniel Sundheim, Founder and CIO of D1 Capital Partners; Michael Moritz, Partner at Sequoia Capital; Jeffrey Jordan, Managing Partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Fidji Simo, Head of Facebook App at Facebook; and Barry McCarthy, Director and former Chief Financial Officer and Global Head of Advertising for Spotify.

Instacart today partners with nearly 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to offer delivery and pickup services from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.

About Instacart

