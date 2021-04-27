Instacart Launches "Beyond the Cart" Campaign to Recognize the Shopper Community for Their Essential Role During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As a thank you to these shoppers for their efforts, Instacart is surprising them with a year of free groceries. Instacart is also offering $200 in grocery credit to the most active shoppers who have supported the most households throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Lifestyle expert and recently named co-host of The Talk Amanda Kloots, who has experienced the tragic effects of the pandemic firsthand, has partnered with Instacart to raise awareness and appreciation for essential workers like members of the Instacart shopper community who have served as a lifeline to millions of people during the pandemic.

"This past year, hundreds of thousands of shoppers played an essential role in communities across North America, helping millions of people safely and seamlessly get the groceries and goods they need delivered to their home," said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO of Instacart. "From college students and retirees to busy moms and dads, Instacart shoppers make up a diverse and inspiring community of individuals who stepped up and served as household heroes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We're incredibly grateful for every shopper and are inspired by their stories and the extraordinary service they provide to customers every day. Today, we celebrate all Instacart shoppers and the important role they've played for so many people this past year."

"I'm proud to join Instacart in paying tribute to the essential role the shopper community has played in people's lives, including mine, over the past year," said Amanda Kloots. "As a single mom who hasn't set foot into a grocery store in over a year, Instacart has enabled me to stay safe for my son, and I'm so grateful for the peace of mind these shoppers have given me. I applaud the service they've provided to countless others, from senior citizens, to people with health risks, to families who want to limit exposure, and more. The Instacart shopper community has been a lifeline to millions of people, and this campaign is a moment to say thank you."

The 59 shoppers featured in Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Stories share anecdotes and personal stories that exemplify the impact COVID-19 has had across North America. From finding new earnings opportunities after losing their jobs, to saving up to buy a house, to simply looking for a way to give back, each shopper has turned to Instacart to enrich their lives during a challenging year. To recognize these participating shoppers, Instacart has gifted them with a year's worth of free groceries. Additionally, as a thank you to the most active Instacart shoppers, Instacart is offering more than 10,000 shoppers $200 in grocery credit for delivering household goods and essentials to homes across the country.

Since March 2020, Instacart has paid over $4.2 billion in earnings to shoppers. Additionally, average shopper earnings have increased by as much as 40% year-over-year. In response to the pandemic, Instacart has distributed more than 750,000 health and safety kits and has spent more than $30 million in shopper safety. Over 300,000 shoppers joined the platform since March 2020, bringing the company's total to over 500,000 active shoppers on the platform today.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with nearly 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

