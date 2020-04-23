Instacart Unveils New Shopper Safety Measures Including In-App Wellness Checks, Extension Of COVID-19 Pay For All Shoppers & Bonuses For In-Store Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, today announced plans to introduce additional safety measures for its growing shopper community including new in-app shopper wellness checks as well as the expansion of its COVID-19 extended pay policies for all shoppers and bonuses for in-store teams. The company also announced today its plans to bring on an additional 250,000 full-service shoppers over the next two months to meet the continued consumer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America with the intention to return to one-hour and same-day delivery.

"Instacart has become an essential service for millions of families relying on us to help deliver their groceries and household goods in the wake of COVID-19. Overnight, we've become a necessity for millions of people and our teams are working tirelessly to launch new products that speed up our service and open up more delivery windows for customers. We're committed to getting back to one-hour and same-day delivery speeds, and in order to do that, we're continuing to grow our shopper community to meet the surge in customer demand. We recognize these are extraordinary times and we take our responsibility to safely serve shoppers and customers very seriously. We're focused on continuing to provide safe and flexible earnings opportunities for shoppers, while also making it possible for more families than ever before to access grocery delivery," said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO of Instacart.

As the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, Instacart remains steadfast in its commitment to support the health and safety of its shopper community. The company is working closely with public health officials and retail partners to take the appropriate precautionary measures to continue to safely deliver groceries for families, seniors, and communities across North America.

Today, the company is sharing additional steps it's taking to support the health and safety of Instacart shoppers:

Shopper In-App Wellness Check - In an effort to make it easier for shoppers to more closely monitor their health during this time, Instacart shoppers will have access to a daily, in-app wellness check designed to help survey shoppers for any COVID-19 related symptoms. If a shopper completes the wellness check and confirms they are healthy, they may resume shopping on the platform. If a shopper confirms symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing, or difficulty breathing), they will be logged off the platform for the day and instructed to contact their physician.

In addition to the new shopper safety measures announced today, Instacart also shared that the company plans to bring on an additional 250,000 new full-service shoppers. One month ago, Instacart announced that it was bringing on 300,000 new full-service shoppers and, in the weeks following that announcement, the company quickly met that goal, growing its shopper community to more than 500,000 people today. With order volume growing by more than 500% year-over-year last week and average customer basket sizes increasing by 35%, the company plans to bring on more shoppers across North America to meet the continued surge in customer demand. Instacart will be focused on scaling its shopper community in key areas with the most consumer demand right now including California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

To help safely grow its shopper community, Instacart is partnering with more than two dozen companies across a number of industries to support their employees who have been directly affected by this economic downturn. Whether they're an airline employee, service industry worker, member of the hospitality community, or otherwise impacted individual, Instacart wants to serve as an additional source of income for those looking for immediate, short-term financial solutions during this time of need. Instacart is also working alongside a number of other companies to expand its customers and shopper support team by bringing on experienced support agents whose previous positions were recently impacted.

Instacart's goal is to continue to offer a flexible earnings opportunity to shoppers, while also proactively taking the appropriate precautionary measures to operate safely. In the last few weeks, Instacart has introduced more than 15 new product features, new health guidelines , contactless delivery options, shopper bonuses, and sick leave policies, as well as pay for those affected by COVID-19. The company started this commitment ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak in North America and is continuing to provide shoppers with updates to ensure a safe and reliable experience. For more information about how Instacart is supporting all members of its community in the wake of COVID-19, please visit Instacart's COVID-19 Resource Center: https://covidresponse.instacart.com/

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 350 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

