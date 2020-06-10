Instafloss Unveils World's First 10-Second, Multi-jet Water Flosser

MIAMI, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people hate to floss their teeth. They are either too tired, too lazy or simply want to avoid what is often a long and painful experience. Eliminating the most common barriers to flossing, Instafloss today introduced its breakthrough 10-second, multi-jet flosser. Instafloss painlessly flosses all your teeth for you in 10 seconds, making flossing easier and more effective than ever before, eliminating excuses.



"Even people who do floss regularly often floss incorrectly," said Dr. Marc Mingel, dentist and member of the American Dental Association. "Instafloss is borderline genius."

The crowdfunding campaign , which launches today, features a limited early bird special price of $99 USD, a significant discount from the retail price. The campaign can be seen at: https://bit.ly/2XNvCyd

Instafloss uses an ergonomic mouthpiece that fits over your top and bottom teeth, using multiple pulsing water jets to floss both rows at once, 360 degrees around each tooth. Water flossing has long been shown to be more effective (and more comfortable) than string, but manual single jet water flossing is a laborious time-consuming process that is hard to do properly. Instafloss is the first multi-jet water flosser, automating the flossing process.

"We've been testing Instafloss for over three years, to make sure it's the most effective yet gentle floss possible," said Eli Packouz, Instafloss co-founder. "We're excited to bring the fastest, comfiest floss to everyone."

Designed for Comfort

Designed for personalized comfort, users can set the intensity to the level that is correct for their gums. Pulsing water jets provide a thorough floss that feels great and cleans more effectively and into smaller places, with the ability to painlessly clean 2x deeper beneath the gumline than string. Instafloss uses pulsing water jets because they are 3x better at removing debris than a continuous flow of water.

The Instafloss features swappable mouthpieces so family members can hygienically use the same unit. The mouthpiece is made from soft, super comfortable silicone. Based upon a study that measured thousands of teeth and gums, Instafloss fits 98% of users including those with braces, bridges, and crooked teeth.

Faster and More Effective

Automatically delivering a quick deep clean, Instafloss gets between the teeth, below the gumline, and into areas that traditional brushing and flossing cannot reach. Traditional string floss is only able to clean the spaces and gumline between each tooth, whereas Instafloss' jets are able to clean beneath the gumline 360 degrees around each tooth. Additionally, the jets are always aimed at the correct 90-degree angle to the gumline, which cleans deeper and removes more plaque.

Brushing without flossing leaves 35% of teeth surfaces uncleaned, so flossing is a crucial aspect of oral care. Those who do not floss, or are flossing incorrectly, are potentially leaving behind food particles, which can lead to plaque and gingivitis. According to the American Dental Association, everyone should floss at least once per day and traditional flossing methods require about two minutes of flossing for good results.

Instafloss uses multiple water jets to accomplish a full impact floss but in 1/12th the time (10 seconds vs 2 minutes). Instafloss never misses a spot and because multiple jet pathways overlap, they clean the same area multiple times. Through this multi-jet system, Instafloss can give a better more thorough floss in only 10 seconds.

Instafloss is perfectly designed in every aspect to deliver the easiest and best floss possible

Press Kit: HERE

About Instafloss

Instafloss, based in Miami, is the creator of the world's first, 10-second, multi-jet flosser, making flossing easier and more efficient than ever before. Instafloss is the result of doctors, engineers, and scientists uniting together to end the oral health crisis. With Instafloss people are only 10 seconds away from better health and beauty. More information can be seen at: https://10secondfloss.com/

