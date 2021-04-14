Instagram Model Will Bike 800 Mile Arizona Trail and Post Every Day on Her OnlyFans to Save Her Partner from Cancer

PHOENIX, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-2020, Instagram model Ona Artist's partner of 12 years was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer and given a 50% chance of survival. Then when his intensive chemotherapy regimen made him unable to work and the medical bills started piling up, she knew she had to do something. So, she joined OnlyFans.

Ona (@OnaArtist) and Dustin before his cancer, and Dustin now Ona (@OnaArtist) will start the 800 mile AZ Trail in mid-April 2021 and post to her OnlyFans along the way to help raise money to cure Dustin's cancer

Now she's making over $50k/month, and that has certainly helped, but Dustin, her partner and photographer, still isn't cured and the costs of treatment continue to rise. So, Ona's announced she'll be biking the 800-mile Arizona Trail starting mid-April 2021 and posting every day on her OnlyFans to raise money to save the love of her life.

"When Dustin was diagnosed, everything fell apart. Not only was I scared for his life, but the chemo was so debilitating, he couldn't work and I had to spend a lot of time taking care of him. With huge bills and our income plummeting, I finally decided to do something I'd been putting off for some time, and I joined OnlyFans."

Now the model, whose Instagram, @OnaArtist, has nearly 4 million followers, is being forced to take even more extreme measures because Dustin's form of lymphoma, called Triple Hit, has only recently been identified and treatments are new and costly, and even her current OnlyFans income can't keep up with getting him the treatment he needs.

"I was so relieved by what OnlyFans made me, but cancer treatment is insanely expensive, so I knew I needed to do something drastic. I came up with the idea of riding the Arizona Trail because I'm an avid biker, as was Dustin when he was healthy, and it's something we've both wanted to do for a while. Now I'm going to do it without him to try and make sure he's here one day to do it again with me."

The Arizona Trail stretches 800 miles from Mexico to Utah. It spans deserts, canyons, and forests, and its final stretch passes through the Grand Canyon. The world-class trail is no cakewalk – it features extreme temperatures, rough terrain, and a lack of water.

Ona foresees taking around one month to complete the journey. Along the way, she'll post photos and videos every day to her page so her fans can follow along. The trip will seek to raise money to save Dustin by sharing a side of herself that her fans haven't yet seen.

"What I'll be posting will be much more day-in-the-life than what I post now. I love my fans, and I hope they'll love getting to know me on a more genuine level, but I also hope they'll respond positively and generously to why I'm doing it – to save the life of the man I love who's made everything possible for me."

