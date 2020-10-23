Install of the Month: Turf Monsters

Turf Monsters recently installed 2800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Spring Pro at a home in Peoria, AZ. Everglade Spring Pro features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a face weight of approximately 75 ounces, it is tough enough to endure the heaviest foot traffic. Each omega fiber grass blade is triple reinforced within the backing through state-of-the-art tuft bind technology. Everglade Spring Pro makes for the perfect drought-friendly landscaping solution.

Turf Monsters' owner, Mike Freeland, set out to create custom putting greens that his client would love. Since the property owner often invites family and friends over to entertain, Freeland opted for a premium artificial grass product that could handle the heavy traffic. "We like Everglade Spring Pro. It's simple, and it's easy to use," he stated. Freeland added that the installation was fun, and that sand traps made of turf were cool to use.

The climate of Arizona presents a challenge for many homeowners looking to keep healthy, natural lawns. "We live in the desert, it's hot. Synthetic grass looks good all the time, and there's no hassle," Freeland explained when asked why Arizonians are switching to natural grass.

Serving Phoenix, Flagstaff and surrounding areas, Turf Monsters specializes in synthetic grass and landscaping, with most of the jobs involving artificial turf. The company was started in 2016. "We do absolutely everything we can for our customers. We care about clients, and our workers. We do it right the first time," Freeland said. You can learn more about Turf Monsters and their services by visiting their website at https://turfmonstersaz.com/?utm_campaign=gmb or by checking out their Instagram and Facebook pages ( @TurfmonstersAZ).

Turf Monsters is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for October 2020.

Turf Monsters:

Turf Monsters was founded in 2016 with the goal of providing top quality services and the highest-quality artificial turf installation for Arizona residents. The company also specializes in landscape lighting design, unique patio pavers installation, full tree and plant landscaping, and custom built fire and pit grills. Turf Monsters prides themselves on providing exceptional customer service and getting the job done right the first time.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.