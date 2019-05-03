Installed Base of Wireless IoT Devices in the Oil and Gas Industry Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2023
May 03, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IIoT Applications in the Oil and Gas Industry - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study investigates the worldwide market for wireless IoT applications in the oil and gas industry. Typical applications include pipeline, tank and well field equipment monitoring and control. The installed base of wireless IoT devices in the oil and gas industry is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 percent from 1.3 million units at the end of 2018 to 1.9 million units by 2023. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.
Highlights from this report:
- 360-degree overview of the IIoT ecosystem in the oil & gas industry.
- Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.
- Comprehensive overview of the value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- Detailed profiles of 65 key players in this market.
- Updated market forecasts lasting until 2023.
This report answers the following questions:
- Which are the leading wireless IIoT solution providers for oil and gas applications?
- What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?
- What impact will new regulations have on the market?
- What are the key drivers behind the adoption of IIoT solutions?
- What impact will technology advancements have on the market?
- What is the split between cellular and satellite connectivity?
- What are the recent merger and acquisition activities on this market?
Companies Mentioned
- 4RF
- ABB
- AIUT
- AMCi Wireless
- ATEK Access Technologies
- Abriox
- Acksys
- American Innovations
- Atmos International
- Banner Engineering
- Belden
- Bentek Systems
- Cisco
- Coastal Flow Measurement
- Critical Control Energy Services
- Dashboard
- DataOnline
- Digi International
- Dunraven Systems
- Elecsys (Lindsay Corporation)
- Elecsys FreeWave
- Emerson
- Encore Networks
- Endress+Hauser
- Eurotech
- Flow-Cal
- FreeWave
- GE MDS
- GasSecure (Drger)
- General Electric
- Geoforce
- HMS Networks
- High Tide Technologies
- Honeywell
- ISA - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere
- Independent Technologies
- Inductive Automation
- Kingspan
- Maestro Wireless Solutions
- Moxa
- MultiTech Systems
- ORBCOMM
- OleumTech
- OmniMetrix
- OptaSense (QinetiQ)
- PSI
- Pason Systems
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Powelectrics
- Quake Global
- Quorum Software
- Racom
- Red Lion Controls (Spectris)
- Rockwell Automation
- SPOC Automation
- SRETT
- Satel
- Schneider Electric
- Sensile Technologies
- Servelec Technologies
- Siemens
- Sierra Wireless
- SilentSoft
- Silicon Controls
- SkyBitz
- Varec
- WFS Technologies
- WellAware
- Wikon
- Willowglen Systems
- Yokogawa
- ZTR Control Systems
- Zedi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mh7vf
