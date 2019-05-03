Installed Base of Wireless IoT Devices in the Oil and Gas Industry Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2023

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IIoT Applications in the Oil and Gas Industry - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates the worldwide market for wireless IoT applications in the oil and gas industry. Typical applications include pipeline, tank and well field equipment monitoring and control. The installed base of wireless IoT devices in the oil and gas industry is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 percent from 1.3 million units at the end of 2018 to 1.9 million units by 2023. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.



Highlights from this report:

360-degree overview of the IIoT ecosystem in the oil & gas industry.

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 65 key players in this market.

Updated market forecasts lasting until 2023.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading wireless IIoT solution providers for oil and gas applications?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

What impact will new regulations have on the market?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of IIoT solutions?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

What is the split between cellular and satellite connectivity?

What are the recent merger and acquisition activities on this market?

Companies Mentioned



4RF

ABB

AIUT

AMCi Wireless

ATEK Access Technologies

Abriox

Acksys

American Innovations

Atmos International

Banner Engineering

Belden

Bentek Systems

Cisco

Coastal Flow Measurement

Critical Control Energy Services

Dashboard

DataOnline

Digi International

Dunraven Systems

Elecsys (Lindsay Corporation)

Elecsys FreeWave

Emerson

Encore Networks

Endress+Hauser

Eurotech

Flow-Cal

FreeWave

GE MDS

GasSecure (Drger)

General Electric

Geoforce

HMS Networks

High Tide Technologies

Honeywell

ISA - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere

Independent Technologies

Inductive Automation

Kingspan

Maestro Wireless Solutions

Moxa

MultiTech Systems

ORBCOMM

OleumTech

OmniMetrix

OptaSense (QinetiQ)

PSI

Pason Systems

Pepperl+Fuchs

Powelectrics

Quake Global

Quorum Software

Racom

Red Lion Controls (Spectris)

Rockwell Automation

SPOC Automation

SRETT

Satel

Schneider Electric

Sensile Technologies

Servelec Technologies

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

SilentSoft

Silicon Controls

SkyBitz

Varec

WFS Technologies

WellAware

Wikon

Willowglen Systems

Yokogawa

ZTR Control Systems

Zedi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mh7vf

