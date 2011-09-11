"Instant Family" Actress, Rose Byrne, to Represent Happy Trails for Kids at 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Trails for Kids, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides children in foster care with enriching outdoor adventures, mentorships, and year-round support, will participate in the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day. Renown actress and star of the movie, "Instant Family," Rose Byrne, will serve as the Happy Trails for Kids celebrity ambassador.

Charity Days was founded to honor the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald friends and colleagues and 61 Eurobroker employees who lost their lives on September 11, 2011. Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund donates 100% of their global revenues during Charity Day to participating charities.

"We are honored to be selected to participate in this year's Charity Day. It is a deeply moving tribute to the victims of 9/11, and we are proud to be recognized for the work Happy Trails does to support one of the most vulnerable populations, foster youth," said Lindsay Elliott, executive director of Happy Trails for Kids.

On this annual day, The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund invites celebrity guests from the entertainment and sports industries to work with licensed brokers and their clients to raise money and awareness for a variety of causes.





"Happy Trails is doing meaningful and inspiring work to help kids in foster care," said "Instant Family" star and actress Rose Byrne. "I am thrilled to represent Happy Trails for Kids at this year's Charity Day."

About Cantor Fitzgerald



Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation has been a proven and resilient leader for over 65 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 7,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate finance and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 23 primary dealers authorized to trade U.S. government securities with The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: http://www.cantor.com

About Happy Trails for Kids



Happy Trails for Kids provides children in foster care with enriching outdoor adventures, invaluable mentorships and year-round community, where youth are provided opportunities to develop leadership skills and prepare for a life after foster care. Happy Trails believes that fostering continuity and belonging is the first step in combating the challenges of foster care and promoting success. To learn more, please visit: http://www.happytrailsforkids.org

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Happy Trails for Kids

Related Links

https://www.happytrailsforkids.org

