Instant Magazine Announces Name Change to Foleon as Part of Its Rebranding Efforts

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Magazine, a creative platform for building and publishing immersive web content, has changed its name to Foleon. The name change is accompanied by a refreshed visual identity, product improvements, and a broader vision encouraging users that "It's okay to show off."

Why Foleon?

Due to continuous development of the platform, the name Instant Magazine no longer covers the diversity of Foleon's use cases. Instant Magazine was primarily used to create online magazines. Today, however, the platform is used to create a multitude of marketing and communication assets such as interactive brochures, white papers, internal newsletters, and microsites.

"The new name, Foleon, is derived from 'folio' and 'portfolio,'" says Daan Reijnders, co-founder and CEO of Foleon. "The 'on' is powerful and stands for interactive and online."

A PDF replacement

Over 1,300 organizations are now using Foleon. The company has rapidly scaled to almost 100 employees and has offices in Amsterdam, New York City, and London.

"Our ambition is to become the international standard for interactive web content," says Reijnders. "We want to offer the creative suite for building all content that you previously produced in print or PDF. We also want to help our clients create relevant content that is visually immersive, media-rich, and looks great on any device. All publications are measurable, giving our users valuable insights into reader behavior, and allowing them to better tailor their content to their target group."

A completely new dashboard and free publication templates

Foleon's new visual identity also brings an updated user interface and dashboard. This includes many new features and helps users create publications even faster, with a suite of professionally designed templates. Other major upcoming product improvements include a template builder, user management, CRM integrations, a chart builder, and more.

"It's okay to show off" is the essence of Foleon's new identity. "With Foleon, you create content that really stands out," says Reijnders. "You should be proud of this impressive content and share it with the world, hence the new tagline."

About Foleon

Foleon is an online creative platform for quickly producing sales and marketing collateral that's visually immersive, measurable, and proven to keep readers engaged. It empowers organizations to replace all their PDFs and printed communication assets with responsive, media-rich web publications. Visit www.foleon.com for more information. Follow Foleon on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates and related content.

