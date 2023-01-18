Instant noodles market: APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The instant noodles market is segmented by type (fried and non-fried), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The fried segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rising concerns about consuming high-fat foods. Also, fried instant noodles are highly susceptible to lipid oxidation and require a high number of preservatives. These factors might hinder the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Instant Noodles Market 2023-2027

Instant noodles market 2023-2027: Scope

The instant noodles market report also covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The rising number of strategic acquisitions and partnerships is a key trend influencing the market growth.

The rising number of strategic acquisitions and partnerships is a key trend influencing the market growth.

The instant noodles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% between 2022 and 2027.

The instant noodles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% between 2022 and 2027.

The instant noodles market comprises of several market vendors, including Nestle SA, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Baixiang Food Co. Ltd., Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mareven Food Holdings Ltd., Nongshim Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Uni President Enterprises Corp., Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, ITC Ltd., CG Foods ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. among others.

The instant noodles market comprises of several market vendors, including Nestle SA, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Baixiang Food Co. Ltd., Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mareven Food Holdings Ltd., Nongshim Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Uni President Enterprises Corp., Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, ITC Ltd., CG Foods ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. among others.

The increasing demand for regional and ethnic flavors is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may impede the market growth.

The increasing demand for regional and ethnic flavors is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may impede the market growth.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Instant Noodles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,819.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Indonesia, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Nestle SA, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Baixiang Food Co. Ltd., Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mareven Food Holdings Ltd., Nongshim Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Uni President Enterprises Corp., Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, ITC Ltd., CG Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Kohlico Brands UK Ltd., Mamee Double Decker Sdn. Bhd., Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global instant noodles market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global instant noodles market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Ditribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Ditribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Fried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-fried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-fried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-fried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-fried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-fried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.

Exhibit 108: Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 111: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Baixiang Food Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Baixiang Food Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Baixiang Food Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Baixiang Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 122: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Mareven Food Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Mareven Food Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Mareven Food Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Mareven Food Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 129: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 132: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.10 Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Nongshim Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Nongshim Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Nongshim Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Nongshim Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Ottogi Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

Exhibit 144: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Overview

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 145: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Business segments

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Business segments

Exhibit 146: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Key offerings

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Key offerings

Exhibit 147: PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk - Segment focus

12.14 Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Uni President Enterprises Corp.

Exhibit 156: Uni President Enterprises Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Uni President Enterprises Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Uni President Enterprises Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Uni President Enterprises Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 160: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 163: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

