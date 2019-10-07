Instant Pot® Debuts Family of 10 New Must-Have Small Kitchen Appliances

Fan Favorite Brand That Brought You America's Most Loved Multicooker Continues to Build on Track Record of Innovation With Launch of Functional, Versatile Appliances that Save Time and Space in the Kitchen

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the debut of its product line in 2010, Instant Brands, the makers of the revolutionary Instant Pot®, America's most loved multicooker, announced today that it will expand its family of small kitchen appliances to include 10 new, must-have kitchen essentials.

The next-generation appliances are designed to enable people to multi-task and save space in the kitchen while making a wide variety of healthy, delicious and homemade one-pot dishes and desserts for family and friends.

Built to provide the best culinary experience possible, the new suite of appliances includes products with a number of best-in-class technology features, including the ability to make perfect golden fries — crispy on the outside, tender on the inside – with Instant Brands' new Air Fryer technology, as well as quick-to-make warm soups, nutritious nut milks, and creamy nut butters using new Cooking and Beverage Blenders. The products also include novel interface design, including a variety of upgrades to the latest generation Instant Pot® multicookers:

A revolutionary inner pot that is cookware-grade and stovetop friendly with easy grip handles making it a breeze to sauté;

A new, easy-to-read, bright and bold display with 48 presets that remembers your custom settings;

A unique cooking progress indicator; and

An innovative lid that automatically sets to seal and includes QuickCool™ technology.

Instant Brands' new family of game-changing small kitchen appliances include:

Instant Pot ® Duo Evo™ Plus: The latest generation 10-in-1 multicooker with a revolutionary inner pot and innovative lid, the Instant Pot ® Duo Evo™ Plus is a time- and space-saving device that sautés, sous vides, steams, pressure cooks, slow cooks, warms, bakes, ferments and pasteurizes.

The latest generation 10-in-1 multicooker with a revolutionary inner pot and innovative lid, the Instant Pot Duo Evo™ Plus is a time- and space-saving device that sautés, sous vides, steams, pressure cooks, slow cooks, warms, bakes, ferments and pasteurizes. Instant Pot ® Duo Nova™: Available in four sizes (3Q, 6Q, 8Q and 10Q), the Instant Pot® Duo Nova™ is a 7-in-1 one-touch multicooker with 14 Smart Programs for fast and delicious meats, soups, stews, beans, chili, poultry, rice and yogurt.

Available in four sizes (3Q, 6Q, 8Q and 10Q), the Instant Pot® Duo Nova™ is a 7-in-1 one-touch multicooker with 14 Smart Programs for fast and delicious meats, soups, stews, beans, chili, poultry, rice and yogurt. Instant™ Vortex™ Plus Air Fryer Oven: The 10-quart, 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven creates healthier versions of your favorite crispy dishes. With 14 preset Smart Programs, the Vortex™ Plus Air Fryer Oven can easily air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat or rotisserie food to crispy perfection with little or no oil.

The 10-quart, 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven creates healthier versions of your favorite crispy dishes. With 14 preset Smart Programs, the Vortex™ Plus Air Fryer Oven can easily air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat or rotisserie food to crispy perfection with little or no oil. Instant™ Vortex™ Air Fryer: The new 6-quart, 4-in-1 Air Fryer is perfect for the family. With room to fit 2lbs of French Fries or a 4lb chicken in a small countertop footprint, easy one-touch controls take the guesswork out of air frying so you can make delicious meals, snacks, sides and desserts quickly.

The new 6-quart, 4-in-1 Air Fryer is perfect for the family. With room to fit 2lbs of French Fries or a 4lb chicken in a small countertop footprint, easy one-touch controls take the guesswork out of air frying so you can make delicious meals, snacks, sides and desserts quickly. Instant™ Ace Nova™ and Ace™ Plus Cooking and Beverage Blender: A revolutionary high-speed blender than can cook, the Instant Ace™ Plus allows you to make hot soups, dairy-milk alternatives, nut butters, stews, mains, sides, dips, spreads, sauces and frozen treats and more. By using a concealed heating element to cook soups without having to puree them, you can decide how creamy or chunky you'd like your soup to be.

A revolutionary high-speed blender than can cook, the Instant Ace™ Plus allows you to make hot soups, dairy-milk alternatives, nut butters, stews, mains, sides, dips, spreads, sauces and frozen treats and more. By using a concealed heating element to cook soups without having to puree them, you can decide how creamy or chunky you'd like your soup to be. Instant™ Zest™ and Zest™ Plus Rice and Grain Cooker: Available in two different sizes – 8-cup and 20-cup – these grain cookers are versatile multitaskers that can make any type of rice quickly and to fluffy perfection, as well as steam veggies, fish and more.

Available in two different sizes – 8-cup and 20-cup – these grain cookers are versatile multitaskers that can make any type of rice quickly and to fluffy perfection, as well as steam veggies, fish and more. Instant™ Omni™ and Omni™ Plus Toaster Oven: An 11-in-1 toaster oven and air fryer that can toast up to six pieces of bread at the same time, bake a 12" pizza, dehydrate jerky, bake a cake or even rotisserie a whole chicken. The Instant™ Omni™ and Omni™ Plus feature simple, easy-to-use preset buttons and dials that lets you customize programs to make your food just the way you like it.

"Since Instant Brands' inception, we have worked tirelessly to improve the kitchen experience for families and cooks alike – from novices to expert chefs – who seek to prioritize their passions and their families without compromising healthy eating habits," said Dr. Robert Wang, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Instant Brands Inc. "We've always taken a consumer-driven approach to innovation, and the feedback we receive about what our customers want next plays a fundamental role in our product development process. We are so excited to unveil this new Instant™ family of appliances in response to that feedback and look forward to continuing to lead the category and build upon our loyal and passionate fan base to further spread the Instant Pot® brand love."

The new Instant™ family of small kitchen appliances are available at InstantAppliances.com, and at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohls, Macy's, Williams Sonoma, Best Buy, Canadian Tire and other retailers nationwide. Recipes and inspiration are available on instantpot.com, Instant Pot® App, or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands™ the makers of the best-selling Instant Pot®, is driven by a commitment to provide cooking solutions that help our generation live a fast paced, health oriented and eco-friendly lifestyle. Product by product, Instant Brands™ is transforming the housewares industry through consumer-driven innovation and comprehensive brand extensions. Instant Brands™ product line includes the best-selling Instant Pot® multi-use pressure cookers, Instant™ Vortex™ Air Fryers, Instant™ Omni™ Toaster Ovens, Instant™ Ace™ Blenders, Instant™ Accu™ Slim sous vide, and Wi-Fi enabled cooking products. For more information on products that can make your life better, please visit www.InstantBrands.com.

