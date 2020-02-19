Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in California Federal Court by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions . The firm represents over 175 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint alleging that Instant Brands, Inc., the manufacturer of the Instant Pot pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers. The Complaint was filed on behalf of Ms. Gail Barela, a resident of California.

Ms. Barela's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on February 19, 2018. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Barela sustained severe thermal burns to her body. According to the Complaint, the Instant Pot is marketed as having "safety mechanisms" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Barela alleges that the Instant Pot pressure cookers contain defects that allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress and Kenneth W. Pearson of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

Mr. Kress is the co-chair of the firm's Consumer Protection Division, which includes claims involving defective products such as exploding batteries, vaping devices, and pressure cookers. He believes that it is an honor to represent his clients who have been injured by defective consumer products, and that holding manufacturers responsible for his clients' injuries not only helps his clients, but prevents future injuries by forcing manufacturers to evaluate the safety of their products.

