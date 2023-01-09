Instant soup market to grow by 3.47% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: New product launches will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant soup market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Instant Soup Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including B and G Foods Inc., Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Chotiwat Manufacturing Public Co. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc ., House Foods Group Inc., La Herbal India, Nagatanien Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), type (dry and liquid), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the instant soup market was valued at USD 15,289.66 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 5,446.18 million. The instant soup market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,880.38 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.74% according to Technavio.

The instant soup market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Instant soup market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global instant soup market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers instant soups under its brand Ching's Secret.

The company offers instant soups under its brand Ching's Secret. Conagra Brands Inc.: The company offers instant soups such as Healthy Choice Soup Microwaveable Bowls.

The company offers instant soups such as Healthy Choice Soup Microwaveable Bowls. General Mills Inc .: The company offers instant soups under its brand Progresso.

Global instant soup market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

New product launches

Growing preference for convenience food products in the working population

Evolving retail landscape

KEY challenges –

Product recalls

Stringent regulations in the food and beverage industry

Fluctuations in raw material prices

What are the key data covered in this instant soup market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the instant soup market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the instant soup market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the instant soup market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of instant soup market vendors

Instant Soup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3880.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Chotiwat Manufacturing Public Co. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc., House Foods Group Inc., La Herbal India, Nagatanien Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

