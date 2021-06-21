Instant® Unveils Massive Amazon Prime Day Deals Just in Time for Launch of Instant® Air Purifier

This coveted annual sales event comes on the tailwind of the brand's first venture outside of the kitchen with its Instant® Air Purifier debut earlier in June, 2021. Available exclusively on Amazon, Instant® Air Purifier is one of the first air purification lines to offer a full range of products independently lab-tested to remove 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from treated air. 1 To celebrate the launch, Instant® is offering an exclusive deal on their revolutionary new product for Prime Day shoppers, along with savings on some of its other widely popular items that inspire users to discover amazing, in an instant. The limited time deals from Instant® include:

About Instant Brands®

Instant Brands® is focused on making more moments of togetherness. Every day. In every home. Instant Brands offers a family of brands – Instant Pot®, Instant® Air Purifier, Corelle®, Pyrex®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery® and Visions® – all created with people-first, purpose-driven solutions in mind to bring people together all around the home. Everything Instant Brands® makes starts with the consumer: who they are, what they need, how they live together. As their lives evolve, so do the products, identifying meaningful solutions and always looking to delight. Today, Instant Brands® employs more than 2,400 employees on four continents. For more than 100 years, its brands have been innovators in helping people make and enjoy food together. Today, Instant Brands'® products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information or to join the community, visit InstantBrands.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

1 Based on testing of SARS-CoV-2 conducted in laboratory conditions, using a 13 cubic foot chamber to protect scientists from exposure. Not proven to prevent COVID-19. Performance was measured after 10 air exchanges passing through the air purifier to replicate use at the lowest setting in the recommended square foot area. Actual results may vary, depending on usage environment (temperature, humidity, room size and shape, nature and number of particulates in air, etc.), placement of the unit, and product usage (operation duration, operation mode, etc.). Best results with continuous use. For more testing information, go to www.instanthome.com/airpurifiers/testing.

2 Performance claims are calculated based on testing of a single particulate, A. Niger (mold) E. Coli (bacteria), S. Epidermidis (bacteria) or Phi-X174 (virus), in laboratory conditions, designed to replicate air passing through the air purifier at lowest setting in the recommended square foot area. Actual results may vary, depending on placement of the unit, the length of time used, and the nature and number of particulates in air over any period of time. Best results from continuous use. For more testing info, go to www.instanthome.com/airpurifiers/testing.

