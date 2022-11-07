Instant Water Heater Market Size to Grow by USD 2.3 Bn, Robust Growth Of Hospitality Sector to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global instant water heater market growth will be driven by factors such as the robust growth of the hospitality sector. High energy savings and increased investments in new hotels have increased the adoption of instant water heaters in the hospitality industry. The growth in tourism is driving the luxury hotel segment. Rapid growth in air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the hospitality industry. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global instant water heater market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Instant Water Heater Market 2022-2026

The instant water heater market size is expected to grow by USD 2.3 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Instant Water Heater Market 2022-2026: Scope

The instant water heater market report covers the following areas:

Instant Water Heater Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the instant water heater market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the instant water heater market, including A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Electric Heater Co., The Jaquar Group, Niagara Industries Inc., Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Vaillant Group, VORDOSCH DEUTSCHLAND GmbH, Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Whirlpool Corp.

Instant Water Heater Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Commercial: The commercial segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Instant water heaters are installed in bathrooms of commercial facilities. The rising demand from the hospitality industry, technological advances in commercial water heaters, and expanding government initiatives to encourage the use of energy-efficient heating solutions are driving the growth of this segment.



Residential

Type

Gas Instant Water Heaters



Electric Instant Water Heaters

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the robust growth of the hospitality sector. Germany and France are the key countries for the instant water heater market in Europe .

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Instant Water Heater Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist instant water heater market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the instant water heater market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global instant water heater market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of instant water heater market vendors

Instant Water Heater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Electric Heater Co., The Jaquar Group, Niagara Industries Inc., Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Vaillant Group, VORDOSCH DEUTSCHLAND GmbH, Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Gas Instant Water Heaters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Gas Instant Water Heaters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Gas Instant Water Heaters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Gas Instant Water Heaters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Gas Instant Water Heaters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Electric Instant Water Heaters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Electric Instant Water Heaters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Electric Instant Water Heaters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Electric Instant Water Heaters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Electric Instant Water Heaters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

Exhibit 103: A. O. Smith Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: A. O. Smith Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: A. O. Smith Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Ariston Holding NV

Exhibit 107: Ariston Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 108: Ariston Holding NV - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Ariston Holding NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Ariston Holding NV - Segment focus

11.5 Bradford White Corp.

Exhibit 111: Bradford White Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bradford White Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Bradford White Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Ferroli Spa

Exhibit 114: Ferroli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 115: Ferroli Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Ferroli Spa - Key offerings

11.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Havells India Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Havells India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Havells India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Havells India Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 126: Rheem Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Rheem Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Rheem Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

11.10 Rinnai Corp

Exhibit 129: Rinnai Corp - Overview



Exhibit 130: Rinnai Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Rinnai Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Rinnai Corp - Segment focus

11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 133: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 136: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 138: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

