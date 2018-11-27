Instantly Hire Top Quality Remote Workers With No Middleman Costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PIRI, a global network of vetted and tested engineers that work from home or co-working spaces, announced today that it has launched a new platform that enables you to hire remote engineers instantly. Using this platform, you can hire engineers for a simple small monthly fee, unlike the traditional models where hiring managers deal with extremely high middleman costs. Each engineer on PIRI has undergone a rigorous screening and vetting process inspired by how Google Hires, and now, you can hire them on demand to work with you as a regular employee in your timezone, but through a video screen.

PIRI is disrupting the staffing industry by uniquely finding the talent worldwide that wants to and lives in their hometowns. The same quality of people – just without the middleman and the city cost of living. Instead of paying $4000-$5000 per month per remote engineer, you now pay rates as low as $600 per month. "PIRI is a win-win. Our budget goes farther, and the engineers make more!" said Philipp von Gilsa, CEO at Kontakt.io.

"We've seen an increase in job satisfaction in my local staff by using remote engineers from PIRI as they do not have to deal with late nights and early morning calls. PIRI Engineers became part of our team 'day one,'" said Ajay Malik, Ex-Google, CEO of Oro Networks.

"Not only do we have an uncompromisingly high standard for screening and vetting to assess candidates objectively, but we also recruit continuously establishing a large pipeline of available engineers who are ready to start working as soon as you are," said Ronak Barot, CEO of PIRI. "PIRI is the last remote engineering outsourcing service you will ever use. We take the Jack Ma and Jeff Bezos approach to business as we supply our customers with what they truly want. PIRI is the premium remote engineering service people desire as it provides unmatched value to both sides. PIRI is for the people."

