InstaShield, AgeOptions and RRF Foundation for Aging Launch Initiative to Provide Face Shields to Organizations Serving Older Adults Throughout Illinois

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InstaShield LLC, working with AgeOptions and RRF Foundation for Aging, has launched an initiative to give face shields free of charge to organizations throughout Illinois that provide direct in-home services to the state's older adults.

More than 53,000 face shields will go to more than 160 groups across the state, including the City of Chicago, providing in-home services such as homecare and hot meals and other services. Chicago-based RRF Foundation for Aging is providing support for the cost of transporting the shields to each group.

"We created InstaShield™ to make a difference," said CEO Dan Brown, Jr. "When we launched our company in April, we committed to donating one shield for each shield we sold up to one million. AgeOptions and RRF Foundation for Aging are making it possible to give our shields to organizations across the state working to meet the pressing needs of older adults during the pandemic."

"This is a comprehensive statewide effort," said Diane Slezak, chief executive officer of AgeOptions. "The initiative includes Illinois Aging Services, a collaborative network of 13 Area Agencies on Aging, and many other nonprofit organizations across Illinois doing front-line work with the people in our state who are most vulnerable to Covid-19. We are grateful to InstaShield for making it possible."

Dan Brown, Jr. and his father, Dan Brown, Sr., created InstaShield in March after identifying America's need for an effective, low-cost face shield that could be quickly manufactured in the U.S. to help families, businesses, students and essential workers. InstaShield's innovative design allows it to securely attach to a baseball cap or visor.

RRF Foundation for Aging, which is headquartered in Chicago, is a national foundation committed to enhancing the quality of life of all of us as we get older. "We applaud the initiative of InstaShield and admire the work done by AgeOptions to organize this remarkable undertaking," said Mary O'Donnell, president. "We are pleased to support this effort to provide face shields for more than 53,000 essential workers serving the state's older people at this critical time."

The InstaShield shipments will begin in late October.

About InstaShield

InstaShield, with headquarters in Chicago, is an affordable, convenient face shield for the masses that easily attaches to a ball cap or visor. instashieldusa.com. Follow us at @InstashieldUSA.

About AgeOptions

AgeOptions is the Area Agency on Aging of suburban Cook County. A nonprofit organization, it connects older adults and caregivers with resources and service options so they can thrive as they age. Visit www.ageoptions.org.

About RRF Foundation for Aging

During the last 42 years, RRF Foundation for Aging, formerly The Retirement Research Foundation, has awarded nearly 5,000 grants worth almost $250 million—all dedicated to improving the quality of life for all of us as we age. Learn more at rrf.org. Follow us on Twitter @RRFAging and LinkedIn.

