InstaShield is named winner of 19th annual Chicago Innovation Awards

InstaShield™ was developed by father-son inventor team Dan Brown Sr. and Dan Brown Jr. at the beginning of the pandemic to help fill the nation's PPE void. They created a comfortable, affordable face shield that could be mass-produced quickly in the U.S. InstaShield ships flat and is folded to fit over the bill of a ball cap or visor. InstaShield is available for $2.99 at InstaShieldUSA.com, and it can be easily cleaned and reused or recycled.

"In this year of a global pandemic, innovation is needed now more than ever," said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder with Chicago journalist Dan Miller of the awards. "2020 winners are solving big problems in healthcare, community and workforce development, education, finance, agriculture, electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, drug development, business services, and more."

"My Dad and I are honored to be Chicago Innovation Award winners, especially in the category of Covid-19 response," said Brown Jr., InstaShield CEO. "In just six months, we've gone from product launch to selling over 1 million shields. Through our Million-Shield Challenge, we have donated 250,000 shields and have slotted 750,000 more for donation. A year ago, we couldn't have imagined this happening, but we are glad to be a part of the solution."

The winning organizations receive a variety of honors including the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City, and meetings with the Mayor of Chicago, Governor of Illinois, Cook County President and leaders from the United Nations Foundation.

"272 organizations nominated for this year's awards," said Luke Tanen, Executive Director of the Chicago Innovation Awards. "As a group, these nominees are responsible for generating over $5.6 billion in new revenues, 7,322 new jobs, and 1,683 patents from their nominated new products and services. The winners represent the best from this very impressive group."

The complete list of this year's Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com.

InstaShield LLC makes comfortable, affordable face shields for the masses. The company is headquartered in Chicago and manufactures its products in the U.S. For more information, visit InstaShieldUSA.com. Follow us at @InstaShieldUSA.

The Chicago Innovation Awards are supported by Founding Diamond Sponsor Theron Technology Solutions; Diamond Sponsors Wintrust, Accenture, and SMS Assist, Gold Sponsors Comcast Business and Exelon, and others.

