Instead of Sugary Energy Drinks, Reon Revive Offers No-Sugar Energy Powder as a Healthier Alternative

Whenever you feel tired, just "tear, pour and go." Within seconds, energy is on the way.

"Our consumer research showed that one of the key draws for Reon Revive is that it contains no sugar," said Daniel Scott, co-founder of the company. "Many consumers today are looking to avoid sugar whenever possible. We recognized that need and developed Reon Revive to give consumers a healthier boost of energy."

Excessive amounts of sugar are a continuing problem with energy drinks. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 37.5 grams of sugar a day for men and 25 grams a day for women. Unfortunately, the average 8-fluid-ounce energy-drink can contains between 24 and 29 grams of sugar. That's more than women are supposed to have in any given day and almost the maximum amount for men.

"Our Reon Revive solves that problem," Scott emphasized. "Reon Revive will give you the energy boost you need at the office, the gym, or for that early morning seminar without adding sugar to your diet."

Reon Revive was launched after the company tested a number of prototype delivery systems and found that dosed fast-melt powders were the most convenient and effective means of providing "on the go" consumers with a boost of energy.

Reon, which is now available on Amazon, is an Informed Sport certified product, which means it's suitable for use by professional athletes.

