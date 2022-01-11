InStep Health has Promoted Cate Carley to Vice President of its Agency Group

With the promotion, the InStep Health leadership team is recognizing Cate's contribution to the significant growth of agency-driven revenue since she joined in early 2019.

"Our agency clients appreciate partnerships that not only provide value but bring industry insights and experience to the relationship. Cate's extensive background working in both vendor and agency leadership roles provides our agency clients with a significant resource in Cate," said Michael Byrnes, CSO.

Carley joined InStep Health after nearly 20 years in media leadership roles, including serving as VP Group Account Director at Meredith Corp., VP of sales at both Viant and Maxpoint Interactive, and iVillage/NBCU.

InStep Health delivers a wholly connected platform reaching pharmaceutical, OTC, and CPG brands with patients, consumers, and providers in meaningful ways at every point in the health continuum. We offer the only industry-leading, fully integrated healthcare marketing platform that combines the power of tactile and digital activation programs with a proprietary network of over 250k HCPs, working in over 177k offices and over 26k retail and pharmacy locations nationwide.

