INSTIRE, the Real Time Staffing App for Millennials

MIAMI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INSTIRE Inc. is a Miami based company operating a mobile app "INSTIRE" that disrupts the recruitment industry.

INSTIRE, "the app for instant hiring", instantly connects, employers who have urgent or future staffing needs with candidates who are available for immediate interviewing, willing to work right away or according to their availability.

INSTIRE APP Screenshots

This new marketplace allows real time interactions between recruiters and candidates for any planned or unplanned hiring needs.

INSTIRE is essentially dedicated to the employment of millennials to help them find - with their criteria of area, schedule and type of employment - their first job, side job, internship, or micro-internship.

INSTIRE offers innovative, effective, and user friendly features:

1 minute sign-up

Video-resumes

Instant map visualization of jobs/candidates in the area

Instant interviewing over the phone

Hiring confirmation with a simple tap

Mutual rating tool (employers and candidates rate one another)

All-in-one staffing tool: Job posting, interviews, hiring, HR management

In the global crisis we are currently facing, INSTIRE is meant to be at the forefront of the recruitment scene!

For businesses who are stressfully re-organizing their operations, INSTIRE is the tool to facilitate and shorten the hiring process, providing direct access to a large, local, and energetic labor force eager to work.

To help out the community with the current situation, the service will be FREE until the end of this year 2020.

-> INSTIRE INC. is currently fundraising (seeking $1.5M seed round) to sustain its growth.

