Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry Announces First Live Patient Clinical Training Post COVID-19

CERRITOS, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD) is the first dental education CE provider to successfully resume live-patient clinical training. Eight clinicians, led by four of the IALD's calibrated clinical instructors, completed Laser BootCamp™ training and achieved standard proficiency certification on the P erioLase® MVP-7™ for the LANAP® and LAPIP™ protocols.

Eight clinicians, led by four calibrated clinical instructors from the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry, completed Laser BootCamp™ training and achieved standard proficiency certification on the PerioLase® MVP-7™ for the LANAP® and LAPIP™ protocols, all with appropriate PPE and social distancing. The Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry is the first dental education CE provider to successfully resume live-patient clinical training post COVID-19.

Enhanced safety guidelines Outlined by the CDC, FDA, OSHA, and the ADA for live-patient clinical training included a new patient screening processes to avoid treating patients with active signs of COVID-19. Enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE), including surgical gloves, surgical gowns, level 3 masks, protective eyewear, and/or face shields, were provided for all students and faculty. Augmented clinical safety measures for aerosol reduction included use of new high-volume evacuation (HVE) units and PECO, UV air filtration systems in each operatory.

Didactic training incorporated new physical distance guidelines with personal learning stations and custom personalized learning materials. Elevated measures included daily contactless temperature readings, health questionnaires, continuous PECO and UV air filtration, and an open concierge station with additional gloves, masks, anti-viral cleaner and disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer.

Attendees rated their travel and lodging experience as positive, factoring in the strict safety protocols and private airport transportations, which support the IALD's commitment to an exceptional training experience on all levels.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LASER DENTISTRY: The IALD is a non-profit educational and research center dedicated to providing evidence-based clinical training in advanced laser dentistry therapies. Formed in 1999, the IALD is ADA-CERP and AGD-PACE accredited, and is nationally recognized for its continuing education programs. The IALD's ultimate goal is for the percentage of patients seeking treatment for periodontitis to reach the percentage of patients seeking general dental care.

SOURCE The Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry

Related Links

https://theiald.com/

