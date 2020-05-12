Institute for Energy Technology Selects Cloudera Data Platform

HALDEN, Norway, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), an independent international research foundation located in Norway, has chosen Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) to power its digital transformation initiative. With Cloudera Data Platform, IFE will enable any nuclear facility that is part of the OECD Halden Reactor Project to experience powerful analytics in a self-service, private cloud environment.

IFE is one of the world's foremost research organisations on energy, with a wide range of capabilities including simulation, data visualisation, predictive modelling, cybersecurity, human-centred digitalisation and safety. The organisation is hosting the OECD Halden Reactor Project, a joint undertaking of nineteen (19) countries around the world under the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the OECD. The project is aimed at generating safety and licensing assessment in nuclear fuels and materials, based on years of data collection and expertise at the Halden Reactor facility, as well as human factors and digital safety systems research for improved nuclear safety, using the Man-Technology-Organisation laboratories at Halden.

The Halden Reactor Project has a vast collection of historical unstructured information in the form of technical drawings, paper reports and time series databases. IFE will use CDP to create a data lake environment with a diverse set of data assets, which will enable scientists to gather valuable insights and see correlations between datasets. CDP will power IFE's data analytic capabilities and advance scientific R&D efforts across a variety of sectors, including Industry 4.0, Smart Cities and Nuclear Energy.

"Any nuclear organisation that is part of the OECD Halden Reactor Project can rely on these next-generation analytics to better assess historical experiments," said Petter Kvalvik, Business Manager Digitalisation at IFE. "The analytics portal, powered by CDP, will provide scientists with access to data discovery and cataloguing tools, with the opportunity to perform data science tasks to better understand critical functions and processes."

In addition to using the CDP for the Halden Reactor Project, IFE will rely on the open source based Cloudera Data Platform to collect, analyse and model data from several research infrastructures in strategic areas like Industry 4.0, the energy system, smart cities and space," said Per-Arne Jørgensen, Senior Engineer, at the Risk, Safety and Security department at IFE. "We establish a reference architecture for data collection, storage and analysis with CDP at its core. Our teams are now able to gather, analyse and share valuable insights across our different research labs and data sources."

"The enterprise data cloud is key to helping create the most valuable and transformative business use cases," said Stephen Line, VP EMEA, Cloudera. "Efficiency, collaboration and holistic management are all vital to enterprises that want to innovate by unlocking value from their data."

