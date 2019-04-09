Institute for Supply Management® Announces 2019 R. Gene Richter Scholarship Winners

Six students from across the United States selected for top supply management award

TEMPE, Ariz., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) has selected the 2019 recipients of the R. Gene Richter Scholarship, an award presented annually to the top supply management students from across the United States. Recipients were determined based upon a submitted essay, cumulative grade point average, demonstrated leadership, extracurricular involvement, and overall achievements as an undergraduate professional, including through internships and case competitions.

The 2019 R. Gene Richter Scholars include Julia Mionis of Arizona State University, Kathie Lee of Michigan State University, John Hayward of Western Michigan University, Joy Goldschmidt of Western Michigan University, Anna Pisklarov of Rutgers University and Shane McClure of Bowling Green State University.

The award recipients were honored at a dinner at ISM2019, ISM's annual conference in Houston, Texas from April 7-10. Now in its 16th year, the R. Gene Richter Scholarship provides a monetary award of up to US$10,000 in tuition assistance. Notably, recipients are also given access to an executive mentor and leader in the profession and a former Richter scholar as a junior mentor.

The R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program was established and named in memory of R. Gene Richter, who was a galvanizing force in the field of procurement. Richter is admired for elevating the profession to world-class stature. He led the supply organizations at The Black & Decker Corporation, Hewlett-Packard and International Business Machines (IBM). For information on the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program, visit: www.richterfoundation.org.

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 47,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. Its Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business® are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit instituteforsupplymanagement.org.

