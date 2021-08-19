Institute for Supply Management® Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

Board members include top global supply chain management executives and academics

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announced its 2021-2022 Board of Directors during the Annual ISM Membership Meeting in Carlsbad, California on August 19, 2021. Two new Board members were introduced, and Board member, Kristopher Pinnow, CPSM, vice president, global supply chain at Collins Aerospace was elected as Board Chair for a two-year term. The Board consists of senior business leaders representing diverse industries, whose insights and careers align with ISM's mission to advance the profession.

"Our new Board offers an impressive range of knowledge and professional expertise," said ISM Chief Executive Officer, Thomas W. Derry. "With this new group of leaders and diverse insights, ISM remains committed to its mission and supporting the success of global supply chain management professionals."

The following two new leaders join the ISM ranks for a three-year term, to be completed in 2024.

Joe Matthews, MBA, Vice President of Purchasing and Diversity Officer, Gentex

Joe Matthews is head of the global sourcing function Gentex, where he was appointed as the company's first diversity officer in 2018. He joined Gentex in 2010 as a purchasing manager and in 2013 was promoted to purchasing director, with additional responsibilities for supply chain management. His team was responsible for all direct and indirect material goods and services, logistics spend, customs compliance and supplier diversity. In 2014, Joe was promoted to vice president of purchasing.

His supply management resume includes positions at Delphi, Whirlpool Corporation and Management Engineers (now PwC Strategy&). Matthews received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He has a master's of engineering, industrial engineering and operations research degree and an MBA from Cornell University.

He serves on the boards for Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates and the Couch Inc., is board chair for OESA's Diversity & Inclusion Council, and sits on Supply Chain Management Advisory Board at Grand Valley State University. He was recently named one of the top 100 diversity officers by National Diversity & Leadership Conference.

"ISM is an outstanding organization that has a global impact in advancing the procurement profession. Thus, I am both humbled and excited to serve on the Board for my first term," said Joe Matthews. "I am truly looking forward to leveraging my sourcing and diversity, equity, and inclusion leadership experiences in fulfilling ISM's mission".

Judith Whipple, Ph.D., Bowersox-Thull Endowed Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Faculty Director of the Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Program, Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University

Judith Whipple, Ph.D., has extensive teaching experience at the undergraduate and graduate levels, instructing in the full-time MBA, Executive MBA, MS-SCM and doctoral programs in the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing, Michigan.

Whipple was awarded the MSU Teacher Scholar Award for excellence in teaching and research, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Educators Conference Teaching Innovation Award, and multiple best published paper awards, including the Bernard J. La Londe Best Paper Award from the Journal of Business Logistics.

She previously directed the Food Industry Management Program at MSU. Her research interests include supply chain integration and collaboration, supply chain security and risk management, and supply chain organizational design. Whipple was selected as a DC Velocity magazine Rainmaker in 2013.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of ISM, which has a long-standing history of providing exceptional value to supply management and procurement professionals through various educational, networking, leadership, and certificate opportunities," said Judith Whipple, Ph.D., "I was a doctoral student when I first became involved with the organization, and I really enjoyed the interaction between industry and academia. I hope to contribute as a member of the Board by continuing to foster industry-academia interaction while also encouraging future supply management professionals."

In addition, the following directors continue their tenure in guiding ISM and the profession.

Camille Batiste , CPSM, C.P.M., is the senior vice president, global supply chain and procurement at Archer Daniels Midland Company.

is the senior vice president, global supply chain and procurement at Archer Daniels Midland Company. Norbert Dean , CPSM, is the vice president, sourcing, supply chain and site services at Carnival Cruise Line.

is the vice president, sourcing, supply chain and site services at Carnival Cruise Line. Thomas W. Derry is chief executive officer at ISM.

is chief executive officer at ISM. Kimberly De Witt , CPSM, is senior director, procurement and material control at CF Industries.

is senior director, procurement and material control at CF Industries. Miguel Gonzalez is the chief procurement officer at DuPont.

is the chief procurement officer at DuPont. Michelle Hawkins , PMP, is the senior vice president, strategic procurement at Charter Communications.

is the senior vice president, strategic procurement at Charter Communications. Kristopher Pinnow , CPSM is the vice president, global supply chain at Collins Aerospace.

is the vice president, global supply chain at Collins Aerospace. Hemant Porwal , CPSM , is executive vice president, supply chain and operations at WESCO Distribution, Inc.

, is executive vice president, supply chain and operations at WESCO Distribution, Inc. Stacey Taylor is the chief supply chain officer at TriMark USA .

is the chief supply chain officer at TriMark . Jeffrey P. Wincel , MBA, D.Min., is an executive advisor and strategic procurement and supply consultant.

is an executive advisor and strategic procurement and supply consultant. Susanna Zhu is the vice president, U.S. supply chain and manufacturing at The Hershey Company.

The ISM Board of Directors represents a dedicated group of supply management practitioners who are driving procurement's transformation forward. For more information on the ISM Board of Directors, please visit: ISMWorld.org.

About ISM®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model. For more information, please visit ismworld.org.

