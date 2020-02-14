Instructure and Thoma Bravo Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $49.00 Per Share in Cash

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST) and Thoma Bravo, LLC today announced that they have entered into an amendment to their definitive merger agreement under which Thoma Bravo has increased to $49.00 per share in cash its offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Instructure. The offer, which represents a best and final offer, is an increase from the prior $47.60 per share offer.

The Instructure Board of Directors approved the revised merger agreement and recommend that Instructure stockholders vote in favor of the transaction.

The Special Meeting of Instructure Stockholders scheduled for today will be convened and then adjourned again until Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, allowing stockholders additional time to consider voting in favor of the transaction.

Stockholders who have already voted do not need to recast their votes. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked. Stockholders who have not already voted or wish to change their vote are encouraged to do so using the instructions provided in the revised definitive proxy statement. No other changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the special meeting.

The failure to return the proxy, or vote at the special meeting in person, will have the same effect as a vote "against" the merger. Stockholders seeking copies of the definitive proxy statement or with questions about the special meeting may contact the company's proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., toll-free at (800) 322-2885.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Instructure and Cooley LLP is serving as its legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

ABOUT THOMA BRAVO, LLC

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $35 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a Company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as ABC Financial, Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Frontline Education, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, Imprivata, iPipeline, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems, TravelClick and Veracode. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago.

